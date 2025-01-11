In a statement titled "Southern California Fires," Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have expressed their solidarity and support for the thousands affected by the ongoing wildfires in Southern California. The wildfires, which have wreaked havoc in the region, have caused widespread destruction to neighborhoods, homes, schools, medical facilities, and countless lives, leaving tens of thousands of people in distress.

Acknowledging the impact The statement, released by the couple, described the magnitude of the wildfires, noting that they had impacted a wide swath of society, from individuals and families to essential community structures. As the fires rage across the state, California officials have declared a state of emergency in the affected regions.

Support for relief efforts Prince Harry and Meghan highlighted several organizations that have been instrumental in providing aid and relief to those in need, as well as those working on the front lines. They encouraged those who felt compelled to help to consider supporting these groups:

World Central Kitchen (WCK): A long-standing partner of The Archewell Foundation, José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen has been serving meals to both first responders and fire victims. WCK's rapid response teams are on the ground, providing nourishment to those most affected.

CAL FIRE and LA Fire Department Foundation: These organizations have been working tirelessly to support firefighters who are risking their lives to protect homes and communities. The couple emphasized the bravery and dedication of these first responders, acknowledging their crucial role in the ongoing battle against the fires.

Animal Wellness Foundation and Compton Cowboys: Both organizations are offering critical services to animals affected by the wildfires. While the Animal Wellness Foundation is providing shelter and care for evacuated animals, the Compton Cowboys are providing transportation services for horses caught in the evacuation zones.

Airbnb and 211LA: The partnership between Airbnb and 211LA is offering free, temporary housing for people displaced by the fires. This initiative aims to provide a safe place for those who have lost their homes due to the fires.

Baby2Baby: The organization is helping families in need by supplying essential items such as diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and emergency kits for both parents and children impacted by the crisis.

All Power Books: In the face of the disaster, local businesses like All Power Books are staying open to provide essential supplies, such as food and water, to those who need them most.

Offering shelter and assistance Prince Harry and Meghan also encouraged individuals who can offer shelter to do so. They urged those with the capacity to provide a safe haven for evacuees, whether friends, family members, or pets, to open their homes. The couple also urged their community to check on vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and disabled, to ensure their safety and help with evacuations if needed.

Donations and community support In addition to offering shelter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emphasized the importance of giving back to the community. They called on people to consider donating items such as clothing, toys, and other essentials to those who have been left with nothing.