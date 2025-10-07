Prince Harry could regain police security if he reconciles with King Charles, says ex–UK counterterror chief

Prince Harry might get his police bodyguards back if he makes peace with his father, King Charles III, according to a former senior counterterrorism official. Neil Basu, who once led the UK’s Counter Terrorism Command, said that if the king personally asked for protection for his son, the Metropolitan Police would mostly agree. Harry lost his full-time security in 2020 when he stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States. His legal attempts to have the protection again have so far failed.

Former police chief suggests reconciliation could solve the issue Neil Basu told The Daily Telegraph that the decision could change if the king intervened directly. “If the Metropolitan Police had been asked to protect the Duke of Sussex by either the head of state, whether it was the Queen at the time or the future King, we would protect that person,” Basu said. “I think reconciliation would be the key to this problem.”

Basu added that while the royal family traditionally avoids influencing government or police matters, palace staff may have played a role in past security decisions. His remarks seem to echo Harry’s claims that royal aides influenced the withdrawal of his protection in 2020.

Background on Harry’s security dispute The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their 24-hour police security in February 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. The Home Office would later clarify that, essentially, police protection is reserved for working royals who are based in the UK. Harry has since brought a legal case against the authorities because he, his wife, and children are at risk to their safety when they visit Britain, as per BBC. Harry has faced repeated setbacks in court, with courts stating his security needs can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Calls for reconciliation Basu suggested that rebuilding trust with King Charles could be Harry’s best chance at regaining permanent protection. However, any sign that Harry was trying to use that relationship to influence security policy could further strain ties with the palace. For now, the duke remains without a dedicated police team while continuing to travel with his own private security.

FAQs Why was Prince Harry’s police protection removed? It was withdrawn in 2020 after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved abroad.

Who decides which royals receive police protection? The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) and the UK Home Office make those decisions.

