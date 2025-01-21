Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have provided relief to wildfire victims in Southern California, assisting families and first responders by donating supplies and serving meals. Their efforts have been praised for their genuine concern, lifting spirits despite public scrutiny.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been actively involved in providing relief to wildfire victims in Southern California. They have offered support without seeking media attention, reveals their friend and World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder, Jose Andres.

The royal couple has assisted affected families and first responders by donating essential supplies and serving meals.

Meghan, born and raised in Los Angeles, and Harry have shown up at crucial moments to offer help despite public scrutiny and criticism, as per Andres. He explained that they were not obligated to participate but chose to do so out of genuine concern.

On January 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a WCK location in Pasadena, where they distributed food and supplies to families affected by the Eaton Fire. Andres has described their efforts as "amazing".

“Probably, you feel like it's better that nobody does anything, because nobody criticises you for showing up — but the amazing thing is that they show up. The hugs I saw them give to the people that recognise them and even the people that don't recognise them, it's people that just want somebody to listen to them, and give them a hug," Andres told PEOPLE.

Pasadena mayor praises Harry-Meghan Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo earlier praised Harry and Meghan for their compassionate approach. Their presence lifted the spirits of first responders and affected families, the mayor said.

"They want to be as helpful as they can be… They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours," Gordo told FOX 11.

Harry and Meghan opened their $14-million home to their friends forced to evacuate due to California wildfires.