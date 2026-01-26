Private jet carrying 8 people, crashes after take-off at Bangor, Maine airport amid massive winter snowstorm

A privately operated jet carrying eight occupants crashed shortly after take-off from Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The severity of injuries remains unclear, a source briefed on the incident told CNN. The aircraft involved was a Bombardier Challenger 650.

In a statement to CNN, airport officials said emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 7:45 pm Eastern Time, after which the airport was closed. The FAA said both it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a formal investigation.

The crash occurred as a major snowstorm moved across the north-eastern United States. Conditions in Maine were reported to be well below freezing, with light snowfall significantly reducing visibility at the time.

Federal records indicate the aircraft is registered to a limited liability company based in Houston.