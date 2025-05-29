Subscribe

‘I’m privileged white girl’: Savannah Chrisley after Trump pardoned her parents Todd, Julie Chrisley in tax evasion case

Savannah Chrisley discussed President Trump's pardon of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, for tax evasion and bank fraud. She expressed gratitude for the experience, stating it revealed systemic issues and the need to advocate for others in the justice system.

Livemint
Updated29 May 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: Todd Chrisley (2nd L) speaks next to his wife Julie (L) and their kids Chase and Savannah at a panel for the USA television series ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Todd Chrisley (2nd L) speaks next to his wife Julie (L) and their kids Chase and Savannah at a panel for the USA television series ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

US reality TV star Savannah Chrisley spoke about President Trump pardoning her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, ahead of her father's release from prison in Pensacola, Florida. 

Advertisement

US President Trump officially pardoned the Chrisleys in their tax evasion and bank fraud case. "I wouldn't have it any other way, honestly. The past two and a half years has taught me so much," Chrisley said. "I'm a privileged white girl. I didn't know there was a system that operated this way and my parents going to prison, I thank God for it, because it opened my eyes to something so much greater than ourselves and it opened my eyes to the men and women in our system who need people to fight for them."

(This is a developing story)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsUs News‘I’m privileged white girl’: Savannah Chrisley after Trump pardoned her parents Todd, Julie Chrisley in tax evasion case
Read Next Story