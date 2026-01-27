Produce Pete, iconic NYC grocer and chef, dies at 80: What was the cause of death?

“Produce Pete,” a longtime fixture of NBC New York's weekend morning news, died at the age of 80.

Peter Napolitano, best known as 'Produce Pete,' was an iconic grocer and chef from New York City who ran a weekly fruit and vegetable segment on NBC affiliate channels for over 33 years.

He was born in Bergenfield, New Jersey, in February 1945. But in the decades to come, everyone — including members of his own family — would end up calling him "Produce Pete.

Steven Bognar, the managing editor of NBC 4 New York, confirmed Napolitano's death in a post on X. “His warmth, kindness and love for his work will be missed by all of us,” Bognarc said.

Cause of Pete's death Although Produce Pete's cause of death was not revealed, it is known that the TV host suffered from a heart condition, the Hindustan Times reported.

In June 2025, his Facebook page shared that Produce Pete was suffering from a heart condition and underwent a triple bypass surgery, the report added.

It was claimed that “after many doctors visits he [Produce Pete] was sent to Cleveland clinic and had successful triple bypass surgery, we think he will have a quick recovery and are so pleased everything went so well.”

However, it is unclear if Peter Napolitano's death was linked to the heart condition.

