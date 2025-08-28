Pro-Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun backs truck driver Harjinder Singh charged in Florida crash that left 3 dead

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has come out in support of 28-year-old Harjinder Singh, a Punjab-origin truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in Florida.

After meeting Singh at St. Lucie County Jail, Pannun described him as remorseful and shattered by the incident, CBS News reported.

“I saw sorrow, he’s grieving, he very much wants to go back in time and hope that this misjudgment would have never happened,” CBS News quoted Pannun as saying.

He added: “There have been three lives that have been lost. We all should be grieving with the family, supporting the families and helping the families. Instead, it has become some political debate about Harjinder’s political status, about his actions.”

Pannun also claimed Singh tried to help the victims immediately after the crash.

“As soon as the incident happened, he came out of his seat, went to that van, broke open the window, and held the hand and told him buddy, help is on the way, please stay with me,” Pannun said.

He described the accident as a “tragic misjudgment” rather than an act of malice.

Fatal crash in Florida The case stems from a crash on August 12, when Singh attempted an illegal U-turn with his tractor-trailer on the Florida Turnpike. Authorities said the maneuver left the trailer blocking the northbound lane, causing a minivan to slam into it.

The accident killed three people: Herby Dufresne, 30, of Florida City; Faniola Joseph, 37, of Pompano Beach; and Rodrique Dor, 54, of Miami.

Singh and a passenger in his truck were uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged Singh with three counts of vehicular homicide. He also faces immigration violations and was denied bond on Saturday.

Singh’s immigration troubles Florida authorities said Singh entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018. Despite this, records show he later obtained a work permit and driver’s license.

According to the US Department of Transportation, Singh secured a commercial driver’s license in Washington state in July 2023, followed by a limited-term license in California in 2024. Officials pointed out that such licenses are not issued to undocumented immigrants, raising questions about how Singh qualified.

Public defender representing Harjinder Singh Public defender Diamond R. Litty, whose office is handling Singh’s case, said the crash has drawn unusual attention.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Singh has been caught in the crosshairs of politics,” Litty said.

Meanwhile, Pannun alleged Singh fled India due to religious persecution.

“He already fled India in 2018 from the Modi regime because he feared he would be persecuted because of his religion and because of his political opinion, being a pro-Khalistani,” Pannun claimed.

Sikh community concerns Pannun warned that Singh’s case could lead to backlash against other Sikh truck drivers.

“Sikh drivers can face hate crimes, Sikh drivers … are being identified as Harjinder himself,” he cautioned.

The Sikh Coalition has also demanded Singh be given a fair trial, saying the case has become politicized amid immigration debates.

Compensation offer On Tuesday, Sikhs for Justice announced it would provide $100,000 in support to the families of the victims.

India declares Pannun a terrorist over role in banned SFJ India has officially designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), as a terrorist for his anti-India activities and continued advocacy of Khalistani separatism.

Pannun has been actively involved in promoting secessionist propaganda, inciting violence, and attempting to radicalize members of the Sikh diaspora. He is accused of funding anti-India campaigns, instigating attacks, and using social media platforms to push separatist narratives.

SFJ, the group Pannun heads, was banned in India in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its role in promoting terrorism and seeking to create an independent Khalistan state. Authorities allege that Pannun, operating from abroad, continues to coordinate efforts to destabilize India and target Indian diplomatic missions.

India has issued multiple charges against Pannun, including conspiracies to carry out violent acts and threats against Indian leaders and institutions. He is also wanted in connection with threats made against Air India and Indian embassies worldwide.