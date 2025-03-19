In a moment that echoed Donald Trump's campaign slogan, the White House today proudly declared, “Promise Kept,” as the astronauts, including Sunita Williams, who had been stranded in space for nine months, safely returned to Earth. The rescue was made possible through the combined efforts of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA, and the tireless work of all involved.

The astronauts were stranded after an unexpected malfunction left them orbiting longer than anticipated. However, with the swift coordination between private sector innovation and government space programs, SpaceX was able to secure their safe return, landing them in the Gulf of America.

“Thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA, we’ve been able to keep our promise and bring our astronauts back home,” Trump said in a statement.

"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT," the White House posted on X.

NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro posted: “Per President Trump’s direction, NASA and SpaceX worked diligently to pull the schedule a month earlier. This international crew and our teams on the ground embraced the Trump Administration’s challenge of an updated, and somewhat unique, mission plan, to bring our crew home. Through preparation, ingenuity, and dedication, we achieve great things together for the benefit of humanity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible from low Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars.”

The SpaceX Dragon "Freedom" returned to Earth, bringing smiles to the faces of the Crew-9 astronauts, including Sunita Williams. NASA's live stream captured the moment the crew emerged from the spacecraft, a standard procedure following their extended mission aboard the International Space Station.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz took to X to celebrate the successful return of astronauts, including Sunita Williams, who had been stranded in space for nine months. “OUR BRAVE ASTRONAUTS HAVE SAFELY SPLASHED DOWN IN THE GULF OF AMERICA!!!” Waltz declared in a triumphant post.

The astronauts were successfully rescued thanks to the combined efforts of NASA, SpaceX, and private sector innovation, but Waltz took special note of President Donald Trump's promise to bring them back home. “President Trump promised to bring them home, and he did it in record time!” Waltz continued. “Promises made! Promises kept!”

After an unexpected nine months orbiting Earth, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov finally returned home. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon, "Freedom," endured a fiery re-entry before gently splashing down off Florida, bringing cheers from ground crews and delighted smiles from the returning astronauts. They now begin a 45-day rehabilitation to readjust to life on Earth.