‘Promises kept’: Donald Trump signs ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ at the White House July 4 picnic

In a dramatic and highly orchestrated moment timed with 4th of July Independence Day celebrations, US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law his much-touted “Big Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping legislative package of tax breaks, welfare cuts, and immigration enforcement measures that could define his second-term legacy.

Speaking at a desk set up on the White House driveway and flanked by Republican allies and Cabinet members, Trump declared, “Promises made, promises kept, and we’ve kept them.” As Fourth of July picnickers watched on, the signing was followed by a thunderous flyover featuring fighter jets and stealth bombers, a tribute, Trump said, to last month’s bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“America’s winning, winning, winning like never before,” he added, visibly energised during his 22-minute address before enacting the multitrillion-dollar bill.

What the “Big Beautiful Bill” Delivers The legislation, passed on a narrow party-line vote, extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and delivers on several core campaign promises, including:

No taxes on tips or Social Security income

$1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and food stamp programmes

Expanded immigration enforcement

Rollbacks of Obama- and Biden-era healthcare and climate policies

Trump described the measure as a rocket boost for the American economy, telling supporters, “Our country is going to be a rocket ship, economically, because of this legislation.”

A Divisive Win with Deep Economic Consequences The bill passed the Senate by a single vote, with Republican Senator J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaker. North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, who opposed the bill, later announced he would not seek re-election after facing Trump’s public ire.

Notably, not a single Democrat voted in favour. Conservative Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky was one of only two Republican dissenters and has since become a target of Trump’s political machine.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the package will add $3.3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade and result in 11.8 million more Americans losing health coverage. Critics warn the bill is a massive wealth transfer from working-class Americans to the ultra-rich.

Fierce Criticism from Labour and Opposition Leaders Labour unions and Democratic leaders launched scathing attacks on the legislation immediately after it was signed. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler stated:

“Today, Donald Trump signed into law the worst job-killing bill in American history. It will rip health care from 17 million workers to pay for massive tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations, amounting to the country’s largest money grab from the working class to the ultra-rich.”

“Every member of Congress who voted for this devastating bill picked the pockets of working people to hand billionaires a $5 trillion gift.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin echoed those sentiments, calling the law “devastating” and claiming it “sealed the fate of the Republican Party, cementing them as the party for billionaires and special interests — not working families.”

Trump Lashes Out at Democrats Unfazed by the criticism, Trump claimed Democrats opposed the bill out of “hatred of either the country or me or both,” adding, “We can't let them get away with it.”

“It’s actually just the opposite, everybody’s going to live,” Trump said in response to warnings that the bill would harm millions.

“And I just want you to know, if you see anything negative put out by Democrats, it’s all a con job.”

In a speech in Iowa a day earlier, he added, “They hate Trump — but I hate them, too.”

Mixed Public Opinion as Midterms Loom While Donald Trump insisted the package is “very popular,” polling paints a more complex picture. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll revealed:

Majority support for eliminating taxes on tips and increasing the child tax credit

Divided views on work requirements for Medicaid recipients

Majority opposition to cuts in food assistance and billions spent on migrant detention centres

60% of respondents found the expected $3 trillion rise in the national debt to be “unacceptable”

With the 2026 midterms on the horizon, Democrats are mobilising to make the legislation a central campaign issue. Plans are underway for rallies, ad campaigns, bus tours and vigils to spotlight what they call the most damaging elements of the law.

A Legacy-Defining Gamble With the signing of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump has delivered a long-promised conservative victory that could resonate for years — or backfire at the ballot box. Its impact on American families, the healthcare system, and the national debt will be central to political debates ahead.

