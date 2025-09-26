Protecting kids online: THESE parental control apps can safeguard children in the digital age

In today’s digital age, keeping children safe online has become a major concern for parents.

What are the best ways to protect children safe on the internet? Risks range from exposure to inappropriate content to mental health issues linked to prolonged social media use. Experts emphasise that digital safety requires more than guidance—it often demands practical tools.

Lisa Honold, director of the Center for Online Safety, stresses the value of parental control apps, “They aren’t about spying. They’re about creating digital guardrails. They can filter explicit websites, set time limits on apps, and alert parents if something unsafe happens. As a parent, you need to know when to intervene.”

Several apps have emerged as effective solutions for different needs:

Qustodio ($54.95/year) Best overall. Qustodio allows parents to filter websites and apps, set individual access levels, manage screen time, track device location, and monitor calls. Its AI-powered alerts provide early warnings about potential risks and harmful content.

Bark ($168/year) Expert-backed. Bark scans text messages, emails, and over 30 social media platforms for signs of cyberbullying, explicit content, or mental health concerns. It provides personalised alerts and expert guidance, helping parents respond appropriately.

Aura Parental Control ($99.96/year) Best for gamers. Aura includes AI-powered monitoring of voice and text interactions within video games. Powered by ProtectMe by Kidas, it offers specialised protection for young gamers exposed to chat features and online communities.

Troomi ($199.95) Best phone with built-in monitoring. Troomi devices, including smartphones and smartwatches, have SafeListing to allow only parent-approved contacts. This blocks spam and ensures safe communication.

Norton Family ($49.99/year) Best for basic tracking. Norton Family lets parents view search history, browsing activity, and watched videos. It provides a clear picture of children’s online behaviour and helps ensure age-appropriate content.

