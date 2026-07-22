Protests, heated exchanges mark Senate hearing as Hegseth says Iran war cost reached $37.5 billion

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) revealed that the estimated cost of the war on Iran was around $37.5 billion so far. This comes as Republicans are preparing a package of $95 billion to fund the US military, besides other White House priorities.

Hegseth was answering at a combative Senate Appropriations Committee hearing where he provided the latest figure on the cost of the war.

His opening remarks at the hearing were disrupted a number of times by protestors.

The supplemental war funding is an “urgent, necessary” injection of money, Hegseth claimed, adding, “Without these funds, we face critical shortfalls.” Hegseth also said that this money will be used to “reinforce peace through strength.”

Senator Patty Murray, who was the top Democrat on the panel, warned of "another forever war.”

“This war is now spiraling out of control again,” Murray said.

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The hearing came in the wake of three more US soldiers dying in the war against Iran and US President Donald Trump ordering fresh strikes on the country.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were also testifying before the panel. The proposed budget package includes $60 billion and $12 billion for other national security needs, along with $10 billion for farm aid and $10 billion for voting law changes.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a Democrat, asked Hegseth why the government wanted more money when they are yet to spend the $150 billion Republicans provided to Pentagon last year.

“Why are you asking the American people to absorb the cost of a war they don't support?” asked Shaheen.

She cut off Hegseth when he started describing the “historic nature” of Trump’s military strategy. The War Secretary later explained that the remainder of last year's budget package would be spent by September.

Heated exchanges Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana was among several senators demanding answers over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, asking if Iran will impose tolls on what historically has been an open waterway vital to the flow of oil.

Caine said, “That’s a hypothetical question, and I don’t know the answer to that.”

But Kennedy retorted: “Guys, we need straight answers.”

Tensions exploded toward the end of the more than three-hour hearing.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, told Hegseth flatly that his war claims don't add up.

Has the US obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities or not? she demanded to know.

“We're staying laser-focused on the objective,” Hegseth responded, “and you're trying to make campaign commercials.”

Sen Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, probed Hegseth's past assessments of the war, including the secretary's claims of Iran's surrender.

When Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said the administration's war strategy has been a complete "failure," Hegseth erupted.

“Shame on you and others who call this a quagmire and a failure,” Hegseth said.

Peters told the secretary: “You, sir, are the failure."

The senator said it’s not the U.S. troops who are failing, but their leaders. “You don't have a strategy," Peters said. “You don't have a long-term plan to actually win this war.”

Hegseth said Democrats have “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and won't give him the money he needs.

Peters said it's not about money, “but a question of leadership.”

Protestors interrupt War Secy When Hegseth began his testimony with the words "we live in a dangerous world" and said that such a world requires bold and swift action, he was interrupted by protestors who shouted slogans against the US' war in Iran.

It was only after Chairwoman Collins banged her gavel and called for order that Hegseth was able to continue with his speech.