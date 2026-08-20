Publisher of US military newspaper Stars and Stripes retires amid reports of growing differences with Pentagon

Max D. Lederer Jr., the longtime publisher of Stars and Stripes, the US military’s independent newspaper, announced his retirement Tuesday. According to Stars and Stripes, Lederer, who was only the second full-time civilian to hold the position of publisher, took over the job in 2007 and in the nearly three decades since had been in charge of the business and editorial operations, which include a newspaper as well as hundreds of other annual publications.

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Stars and Stripes, which dates back to the American Civil War in the 1860s, operates under the Department of Defense, but is editorially independent. However, in recent years, the newspaper dedicated to reporting on matters concerning the members of the United States Armed Forces and their communities has been increasingly at odds with the administration over coverage and funding.

What Max D. Lederer Jr said According to Stars and Stripes, Lederer said he decided to step down because it had become clear that his philosophy of leadership and “understanding of the value and mission of Stars and Stripes” differed in “fundamental ways” from plans the Defense Department has for the organization.

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“I have thought a great deal about the right time to step aside, and I have concluded that this is it,” he said in a note to staff quoted by Stars and Stripes. “I leave with real pride in what we have accomplished together and with complete confidence in what you will accomplish next.”

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The announcement comes less than four months after the Pentagon fired Jacqueline Smith, ombudsman for the newspaper, whose job was to safeguard editorial independence.

“No one should be surprised that they’re kicking out the one person charged by Congress with protecting Stars and Stripes’ editorial independence,” Smith wrote in a column.

Pentagon wants overhaul of Stars and Stripes Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in January that the Pentagon intended to “refocus” the organization from “woke distractions that syphon morale.”

According to Parnell, the outlet would "focus on warfighting, weapons systems, fitness, lethality, survivability, and all things military and no more repurposed DC gossip columns and Associated Press reprints."

USS Abraham Lincoln coverage While it is unclear if it played any role in Lederer’s departure, Stars and Stripes was recently in focus for its coverage of the plight of the USS Abraham Lincoln crew who had been deployed at sea for nearly nine months.

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Stars and Stripes, along with Military Times, had published several unflattering reports, including first-hand accounts from the kin of USS Abraham Lincoln crew about their suffering and even attempts to go overboard.

Defense ​Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed reports about conditions on the ship as "completely misrepresented" the situation. USS Abraham Lincoln left its home port of San Diego in November and was ​later redirected ​to the Middle East to support US military operations in the war with Iran. The carrier has roughly ​5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, who were allowed to set foot on land only twice in the more than 250 days of deployment.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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