Puerto Rico's governor, Jenniffer González-Colón, has urged President-elect Donald Trump to take swift action following Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's comments, which she described as an open threat to the United States and Puerto Rico's sovereignty.

Maduro's threat and Puerto Rico's response On Monday, González-Colón shared her concerns on social media, stating that Maduro's recent comments were a direct threat to national security. She wrote in a post on X, "Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro called for an invasion of Puerto Rico, an open threat to the United States and our national security."

González-Colón emphasized the need for a strong response from the US government, especially given the gravity of the situation. "I sent a letter to President @realDonaldTrump, trusting his administration will swiftly respond and make clear to the Maduro narco-regime that the U.S. will protect American lives and sovereignty and won’t bow down to petty, murderous thugs," she stated.

Maduro's call for Puerto Rico's 'liberation' The controversy erupted after Maduro called for Puerto Rico to be liberated from US control during a speech at the International Anti-Fascist Festival in Caracas on Saturday. Maduro said, "The freedom of Puerto Rico is pending, and we will achieve it with Brazilian troops." His remarks came one day after he was sworn in for a controversial third term as Venezuela's president, following a widely disputed election.

The US government announced a $25 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest or conviction. The offer aims to hold Maduro accountable for crimes under US jurisdiction. US officials continue to criticise Maduro's leadership, citing evidence of electoral fraud during last year’s Venezuelan election.

Trump's history with Puerto Rico Puerto Rico’s appeal to President-elect Donald Trump comes amid a complicated history between Trump and the island. During his first term, Trump was criticised for his response to Puerto Rico’s devastation after Hurricane Maria in 2017. He was notably resistant to sending aid, and his visit to the island where he tossed paper towels into a crowd was met with backlash.

Tensions over Puerto Rico Last October, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally referred to the island as "a floating island of garbage," a remark that sparked widespread outrage among Puerto Rican citizens and leaders.