Sikh truck drivers in California say they are being harassed after Harjinder Singh's arrest in deadly Florida crash

Thousands of Sikh truck drivers and operators who form the backbone of the US commerce are feeling threatened over past some days due to tightened scrutiny, following deadly Florida crash.

On August 12, 28-year-old Harjinder Singh, an India-born truck driver, made a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike that allegedly caused a crash that killed three people.

The accident sparked online vitriol denigrating members of the Sikh community, who often covet high-paying trucking jobs that allow Sikh men to wear beards, uncut hair and turbans.

“Lots of drivers are scared right now,” reported Los Angeles Times, quoting Sumit Singh.

Singh added that all the community shouldn’t be penalised just because of one person.

Punjabi truckers are being targeted for impromptu English proficiency tests at highway checkpoints and weigh stations.

The incident also triggered a political debate over illegal immigration and the qualifications and testing of foreign truck drivers.

Sikhs and Punjabis play important role in the American trucking industry.

Numbers of the Sikh population in the US range up to 750,000, with the largest concentration in California.

The North American Punjabi Truckers Association (NAPTA) estimates that the Sikh workforce makes up about 40% of truck driving on the West Coast and about 20% nationwide.

The Association has around 2,500 members.

After the fatal Florida crash, the NAPTA has received several reports of Sikh drivers being harassed and abused.

Advocacy groups say there has been a spike in threats and safety concerns since the Florida incident, reported Los Angeles Times.

“A lot of drivers don’t want to go over-the-road,” says Baldev Khang,the director of finance and operations at Fontana-based Cargo Solutions Express.

He also termed it the toughest period in decades for the business.

In Florida, Harjinder Singh faces manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges, and is being held without bond.

Also Read | Pannun defends Sikh truck driver charged in Florida crash that left 3 dead

The Florida authorities claim that he entered the US illegally from Mexico in 2018.

However, California officials say federal authorities told them he was in the country legally with a work permit when the state issued him a driver's licence.

NAPTA CEO Raman Dhillon said the community has initiated English classes for truck drivers at Sikh places of worship in Stockton, reported Los Angeles Times.