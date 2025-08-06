Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff hold 'constructive' talks two days ahead of sanctions deadline

US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Moscow on Wednesday, just two days before President Trump’s deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire.

Kremlin calls meeting ‘constructive’ but Putin unlikely to accept ceasefire terms

The Kremlin called talks "constructive and useful," saying both sides exchanged "signals" about ending the war . Witkoff, a real estate billionaire with no prior diplomacy experience, was greeted by Putin’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who later tweeted “Dialogue will prevail”.

Though details remain secret until Witkoff reports to Trump, sources suggest Russia might offer a temporary halt to air strikes. This falls short of Ukraine’s demand for a full ceasefire.

The meeting happened amid brutal fighting. Hours earlier, Russian bombs hit a Ukrainian holiday camp, killing two and wounding 12, including children. President Zelenskyy called it “cruelty to intimidate”.

Despite Trump’s threats, Russia set record attacks in July, firing over 6,400 missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities . Trump has threatened "severe tariffs" on countries buying Russian oil, like India and China, if Putin doesn’t agree to peace by August 8.

He already moved two nuclear submarines closer to Russia after ex-President Medvedev warned of possible US-Russia conflict.

Putin demands Ukraine never join NATO, accept Russian land grabs, and stay neutral, terms Zelenskyy rejects. Meanwhile, US President Trump admitted Russia is "wily" at dodging sanctions, though Ukraine insists they’re hurting Moscow’s war machine.

All eyes now turn to Friday. If no deal comes, Trump may impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers—potentially triggering global economic waves . Zelenskyy urged stronger pressure, stating: “Russia will only genuinely seek peace once they feel adequate pressure”.

Though NATO coordinates weapons shipments to Ukraine, the US isn’t sending arms under Trump . Witkoff, who also handles Gaza and Iran talks, faces his toughest test yet.

