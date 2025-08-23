Putin and Zelensky to ‘work’ together? Trump says ‘they’re like oil and vinegar,' but…

US President Donald Trump on Friday, said he's going to see if Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin could “work” together, stating that setting up a meeting between the two is hard as mixing “oil and vinegar," and the two leaders “don't get along too well.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to meet Zelesnky provided all issues relating to the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev are thoroughly worked out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, reported RT.

Talks of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin come after Donald Trump – following his recent talks with the Russian and Ukrainian president – suggested that the two leaders should meet one-on-one before a potential trilateral summit with the POTUS.

What did Donald Trump say? While cautioning that Putin and Zelensky do not get along very well, Trump however, stated he would rather have the leaders of the rival-locked nations to meet to see how they can ‘work’ out a settlement to the conflict.

“They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we will see and then we will see whether or not I would have to be there. I would rather have them meet to see how they can do it," Trump told reporters in Washington, further reiterating his claims on how he has “stopped 7 wars.”

Putin-Zelensky meet Russian foreign minister Lavrov claimed that Zelensky is pushing for a swift meeting with Putin to remain in the spotlight, adding that he is concerned the international community's attention towards him is declining, reported RT.

The foreign minister also highlighted that Zelensky had previously rejected any talks with Putin and had signed a decree in 2022 banning such negotiations, which he has not yet cancelled.

