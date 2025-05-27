Putin is ‘playing with fire’, says Donald Trump as Russian strikes in Ukraine escalate

US President Donald Trump issued a cryptic warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (May 27), suggesting that his own leadership helped prevent serious consequences for Russia — consequences he says could have been far worse.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!"

The message, vague but sharply worded, comes amid renewed Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, and continued Western support for Kyiv. Trump did not specify what the "really bad things" were, but the tone of the post suggests he sees himself as having previously restrained actions that could have severely harmed Russia — possibly through diplomacy, U.S. policy, or military restraint.

The post comes amid intensified fighting in Ukraine and increasing global scrutiny of Moscow’s military actions. Trump has frequently criticised the Biden administration's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war and has claimed he could have prevented the conflict altogether.

No Kremlin response yet The Kremlin had not responded to Trump’s remarks. It remains unclear whether the post was intended to pressure Putin, or serve as a warning about future consequences should the conflict escalate further.

