‘Putin knows I’m angry’: Donald Trump warns of major tariffs on oil if Russia fails on Ukraine peace deal

US President Donald Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks questioning the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said he was “very angry” and “pissed off” about Putin’s comments, speaking to NBC News on Sunday.

“This is not going in the right location,” Trump stated, signaling frustration with Putin’s suggestion that a transitional government be established in Ukraine—a move that could effectively remove Zelensky from power.

Tariff threats on Russian oil Trump warned that if he cannot negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine and finds Russia responsible for the ongoing conflict, he will impose harsh tariffs on Russian oil exports.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault—which it might not be—but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said.

He emphasised that countries purchasing oil from Russia would face economic consequences in the US market.

“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States,” Trump added.

Details on proposed tariffs Trump outlined the scope of his proposed tariffs, stating: “There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

He further clarified that these secondary tariffs would extend to other Russian products sold in the US: “There will be a 25% tariff on oil and other products sold in the United States, secondary tariffs.”

Trump said the tariffs would take effect within a month if no ceasefire deal is reached.

Relationship with Putin and future talks Despite his anger over Putin’s remarks, Trump maintained that he still has a functional relationship with the Russian leader.

“Putin knows I’m angry,” Trump said, but added, “The anger dissipates quickly ... if he does the right thing.”

Trump also revealed that he and Putin plan to speak again this week.

Ceasefire developments in Ukraine Trump has prioritised ending the war in Ukraine as a key foreign policy goal, facilitating meetings between US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials recently.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a partial ceasefire to allow safe navigation in the Black Sea and to halt attacks on each other’s energy facilities. However, broader peace negotiations remain ongoing.

Also Read | Trump says he is willing to cut deals on reciprocal tariffs