Donald Trump calls Zelenskyy, ‘modestly successful comedian’ says, ‘war is affecting Europe’

Former US President Donald Trump called for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war, urging Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "come together to end the conflict and stop the killing of millions."

Trump said, “President Putin and President Zelenskyy have to get together because we want to stop the war and stop killing millions of people. I want to see a ceasefire, and I want to get the deal done. It doesn't affect the US very much since it is on the other side of the ocean; it does affect Europe.”

Advertisement

Trump further expressed concern over the financial burden on the United States, which has contributed USD 300 billion to the conflict, compared to Europe's USD 100 billion and criticised former President Joe Biden for involving the US in the war.

He added, "We have put in much more money. We are in for USD 300 billion, and they (Europe) are in for USD 100 billion. Biden just gave them money, there was no loan or security. We have to sign a deal to get security. We are spending our treasure on a country that is very far away. We have to be treated the same way Europe is being treated. Biden should have never gotten us into this mess..."

Advertisement

Trump had accused Zelenskyy of persuading the United States to invest billions of dollars in a war he believed could not be won, questioning the allocation of resources and Europe's lack of equal financial contribution. Trump also called Zelenskyy a dictator without elections.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and "TRUMP," will never be able to settle."

Advertisement

The post added, "The United States has spent $200 billion dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn't sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us -- We have a big, beautiful ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is "MISSING." He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden "like a fiddle." A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left."

Trump further claimed that only his administration had the ability to successfully negotiate an end to the war with Russia. While showing support for Ukraine, he criticized Zelenskyy's leadership, arguing that his mismanagement has resulted in a "devastated" country and millions of avoidable deaths.

Advertisement

President Putin and President Zelenskyy have to get together because we want to stop the war and stop killing millions of people.

Trump added, "In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the "gravy train" going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died - And so it continues." \

(With inputs from ANI)