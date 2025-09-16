Qatar, US near defence pact as Trump slams Israeli strike on Doha amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Qatar and the United States are close to finalising a major defence cooperation agreement, senior US diplomat Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday, just days after an Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas political leaders drew international condemnation and heightened regional tensions.

The strike was particularly sensitive given Qatar’s status as a key US ally and host of the largest American military base in the Middle East. Qatar has also played a central role in mediating ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt, since the Gaza war erupted nearly two years ago.

Rubio: “Qatar is key to mediating a ceasefire” Speaking en route to Doha from Tel Aviv, Marco Rubio stressed the urgency of Qatar’s continued role as a mediator.

“There’s a very short window of time in which a deal could happen,” he said.

“If any country in the world can help mediate it, Qatar is the one. They’re the ones that can do it.”

He also confirmed progress on defence ties between Washington and Doha.

“We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we’ve been working on — we’re on the verge of finalising,” Rubio stated, without providing further details.

Qatar condemns Israeli strike but vows to continue mediation Qatar’s government denounced the Israeli attack in Doha as “cowardly and treacherous”, but reaffirmed its commitment to mediating peace talks, stressing that it would not be deterred from its diplomatic role.

During a visit in May, US President Donald Trump pledged to defend Qatar in the event of an attack. Following the latest strike, Trump expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he had not been informed in advance of the operation.

Netanyahu, speaking alongside Rubio on Monday, warned that Israel would target Hamas leaders “wherever they are”.

Donald Trump seeks to reassure Qatar US president Donald Trump publicly criticised the Israeli action, describing it as a unilateral move that “did not advance US or Israeli interests.”

The US President later met with the Qatari prime minister in New York, seeking to calm tensions and assure Doha that similar attacks would not be repeated.