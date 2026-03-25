Quadruple amputee athlete accused of killing co-passenger during car ride in US

A 27-year-old American athlete, who gained recognition for competing as a quadruple amputee, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a fellow passenger inside a moving vehicle, according to multiple reports.

The accused, identified as Dayton Webber, was taken into custody after an incident that unfolded over the weekend in La Plata, a town in Maryland, United States. Authorities allege that Webber opened fire on 27-year-old Bradrick Wells during an argument while driving, leading to Wells’ death, the BBC reported.

Investigators say the situation escalated inside the vehicle, which had multiple occupants at the time of the shooting. Two individuals seated in the back later approached police and reported the incident, providing crucial details that led to the suspect’s arrest.

According to officials, Webber allegedly asked the passengers to help remove the victim’s body from the vehicle after the shooting. However, they refused and fled the scene, eventually alerting law enforcement.

Roughly two hours after the incident, police received a separate call from a resident in Charlotte Hall, located around 32 kilometres away, reporting the presence of a body in their yard. Responding officers found Wells at the location, where he was declared dead.

Authorities say Webber fled the area following the incident but was apprehended hours later across state lines in Charlottesville, Virginia. He now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The case has drawn widespread attention in the United States due to Webber’s background as a professional athlete and motivational figure. He was notably the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League—a competitive sport involving the tossing of bean bags into a raised platform with a hole.

In past public statements and writings, Webber had spoken about overcoming significant medical challenges early in life. In a 2023 essay, he revealed that he underwent amputations of both arms and legs as an infant due to a severe blood infection, with doctors initially giving him only a slim chance of survival.

His journey from surviving a life-threatening illness to becoming a professional athlete had been widely shared as a story of resilience and determination.

However, investigators are now examining another dimension of his public persona. Reports indicate that Webber’s social media accounts featured multiple videos of him handling firearms, including clips showcasing shooting activities despite his physical condition.

The American Cornhole League, where Webber had competed, issued a statement expressing condolences to the victim’s family. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells,” the organisation said.

Authorities have not yet publicly detailed the exact circumstances that led to the argument inside the vehicle or the motive behind the alleged shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.