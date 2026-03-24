Quadruple amputee cornhole player Dayton James Webber faces murder charges in Maryland shooting

A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee, Dayton James Webber, 27, allegedly shot and killed a passenger while driving in La Plata, Maryland, during an argument, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on March 22 at 10:25 p.m. Witnesses in the back seat of Webber’s car reported that he shot the front seat passenger, identified as Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf. Webber then pulled over near Radio Station Road and Llano Drive, asking the back seat passengers to help remove the victim. They refused, left the scene, and flagged down police.

Discovery of victim Webber fled with Wells still in the car. About two hours later, a resident on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, discovered Wells’ body in a yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest and charges Webber was later located in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a hospital seeking treatment. Upon release, he was arrested by Albemarle County Police as a fugitive from justice. Charles County is seeking his extradition. He faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related offenses.

Statement from authorities Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453 or submit tips anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers.

Professional background Webber became a professional cornhole player despite losing all four limbs at 10 months old due to a severe blood infection, which doctors said left him with only a 3% chance of survival. He later achieved recognition in the American Cornhole League.