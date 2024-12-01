Luca Guadagnino’s much-anticipated film “Queer”, based on William S. Burroughs' novel, is currently unavailable for streaming, leaving fans eager to know when they can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

While the film is receiving critical acclaim during its limited theatrical release, it won’t be hitting any OTT platform immediately.

“Queer” tells the story of William Lee (played by Daniel Craig), a solitary American ex-pat in 1950s Mexico City, whose life is changed when a young student named Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) arrives in town. The movie also stars Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman. The film Shot at Cinecittà Studios and with additional scenes filmed in Quito, Ecuador, standing in for Mexico City, Queer has already made its mark.

Guadagnino brings his signature visual style and emotional depth to Queer, making it a standout in both its narrative and cinematography.

The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, followed by screenings at the New York Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, generating significant buzz for its rich storytelling and stellar performances.

Currently, Queer is being released in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 27, 2024. A nationwide release is scheduled for December 13, 2024.

Though the film won’t stream right away, “Queer” will eventually be available for digital viewing. A24 entered into a multi-year output deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in 2023, securing a streaming home for its films on HBO and Max. As part of this agreement, Queer is expected to land on Max after its theatrical release, though the exact timing remains unclear.