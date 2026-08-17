Quote for the day by Albert Camus: ‘Life is meaningless, but worth living, provided…’

“Life is meaningless, but worth living, provided you recognise it's meaningless.” — Albert Camus

LiveMint's quote for the day by French-Algerian philosopher Albert Camus embraces the idea that the struggle of life itself is the point.

You wake up, face the day, experience the highs and lows, and find joy in the process rather than the destination. By accepting that the journey doesn't lead to a grand, eternal conclusion, you are free to fully appreciate the journey itself.

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What does this quote mean? The first half of the quote—"Life is meaningless"—stems from the concept of the Absurd. This is the inherent conflict between the human tendency to seek inherent value, absolute truth, and a grand purpose and the silent, indifferent reality of the universe. The quote suggests that there is no pre-written destiny, no universal scorecard, and no ultimate cosmic reason for our existence.

When people believe that life must have a pre-destined, external meaning, they often end up disappointed, anxious, or constantly searching for something that isn't there. We look to institutions, wealth, or grand achievements for a sense of purpose. When these inevitably fail to provide ultimate cosmic answers, it can lead to despair.

The turning point in the quote is the condition: "provided you recognise it's meaningless." Acknowledging that life lacks inherent, objective meaning is not meant to be depressing; it is meant to be deeply liberating. If the universe has not assigned you a specific purpose, you are free from the burden of trying to "figure it out" or live up to a cosmic expectation. You are no longer waiting for the universe to validate you.

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This leads to the realisation that life is still "worth living." Instead of surrendering to a lack of meaning, the philosophy advocates joyful rebellion. You choose to live passionately and fully in spite of the fact that it won't matter in a billion years. It is an act of defiance against the indifference of the universe—a refusal to let the lack of a grand design diminish your present experience.

Because there is no universal meaning, you become the sole author of your own. The things that make life worth living are subjective and entirely yours. It could be enjoying a good cup of coffee, the love of your family, your daily work, or pursuing a hobby. These things don't need to have eternal, cosmic significance to be valuable; they only need to matter to you in the present moment.

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When did he say this? The quote is essentially a highly condensed, simplified summary of Camus's 1942 philosophical essay, The Myth of Sisyphus.

In the essay, Camus explores the concept of the "Absurd"—the conflict between our human desire for meaning and the cold, meaningless reality of the universe. Camus argues that life has no inherent meaning, but he vehemently rejects suicide as a solution. Instead, he concludes that we must recognise the absurdity of our existence, accept it, and live defiantly and passionately anyway.

Because the quote perfectly summarises this complex philosophical argument, it is frequently used to explain his work, which eventually led to it being falsely attributed directly to him.

The authentic quote from Camus, expressing this exact sentiment, is: “The realisation that life is absurd cannot be an end, but only a beginning.” (From Lyrical and Critical Essays)

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Who is Albert Camus? Albert Camus (1913–1960) was a French-Algerian philosopher, novelist, essayist, journalist, and playwright. He was a leading literary and moral voice of the 20th century, and he received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957 at the age of 44.

Camus was born on 7 November 1913 into a poor, working-class family in Mondovi, French Algeria. He studied philosophy at the University of Algiers, completing his undergraduate and graduate degrees by 1936.

During the war, Camus lived in occupied France and took an active role in the underground French Resistance against the Nazis. He served as the editor-in-chief of Combat, an outlawed resistance newspaper.

While frequently described as an existentialist, a label he explicitly rejected, Camus is best known for developing two foundational philosophical concepts:

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Absurdism : Camus argued that the human condition is inherently "absurd". The Absurd represents the tension and conflict between humanity's desperate desire for meaning and order, and the reality of an indifferent, meaningless universe.

: Camus argued that the human condition is inherently "absurd". The Absurd represents the tension and conflict between humanity's desperate desire for meaning and order, and the reality of an indifferent, meaningless universe. Revolt: In response to the Absurd, Camus championed revolt, defining it as a heroic attitude of defiance and resistance against oppression. However, he strongly opposed totalitarianism and argued against using violence or terrorism as a means for social or political change. Camus achieved international acclaim in the 1940s and 1950s through his novels, plays, and book-length essays. His most famous works include The Stranger (1942), The Myth of Sisyphus (1942), The Plague (1947), The Rebel (1951), and The Fall (1956).

Albert Camus's life ended tragically in an automobile accident in France on 4 January 1960.

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