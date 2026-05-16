Quote for the day by Prince William: ‘Look on the brighter side of everything. There's no point being…’

“Look on the brighter side of everything. There's no point being pessimistic or being worried about too many things because frankly life's too short.” — Prince William
LiveMint's quote for the day by British Royal Prince William serves as a reminder to choose pragmatic optimism over unproductive worry.
At its foundation, this quote is less about toxic positivity and more about the strategic conservation of emotional and mental energy. It can be broken down into three foundational pillars:
In our hyper-connected digital landscape, this perspective is incredibly timely. We are constantly bombarded with a 24/7 news cycle that often amplifies conflict, crisis, and anxiety.
This quote serves as a mental circuit breaker. It acts as a deliberate counter-narrative to "doomscrolling" and information fatigue, reminding us that we have agency over where we direct our attention.
Prince William said this during a rare, wide-ranging press and television interview in November 2004. Prince William said this during a rare, wide-ranging press and television interview in November 2004.
As he was preparing to graduate and deciding what to do next (such as joining the military and taking on royal duties), he agreed to a press interview with the BBC and the Press Association. It was a highly publicised conversation where he discussed his future, his family, and his desire for a somewhat "normal" life.
When speaking about his general outlook on his unique situation and the pressures of his life, he noted: “The thing with me is I look on the bright side of everything. There's no point being pessimistic or worried about too many things because, frankly, life's too short and, you know, it's at the moment about having fun in the right places and enjoying myself as much as I can.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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