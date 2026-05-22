Quote for the Day by Sandra Bullock on Karma: ‘You get what you give…’

“I'm a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it's bad or good. The rule is you have to dance a little bit in the morning before you leave the house because it changes the way you walk out in the world.” — Sandra Bullock
LiveMint's quote for the day by Hollywood star Sandra Bullock operates on two distinct levels: a philosophical principle about accountability (karma) and a practical, psychological trick for self-regulation (the morning dance).
While it sounds lighthearted on the surface, it tackles a profound psychological concept: how our internal state dictates our external reality.
The second half of the quote introduces a powerful concept known in cognitive science as somatic priming or embodied cognition—the idea that our physical movements directly influence our mental state and emotional resilience.
In our current social and digital climate, this advice has transitioned from simple, feel-good Hollywood wisdom into a highly practical survival toolkit for modern life.
This quote from Sandra Bullock actually comes from a surprise high school commencement speech she delivered in May 2014 in New Orleans.
She made an unannounced appearance at the graduation ceremony for the Warren Easton Charter High School, the oldest public high school in the city, which she had heavily supported and helped rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.
Instead of giving a traditional, formal academic address, she told the graduates that she wanted to share the exact same life advice she had been giving her son, Louis, before he left the house each morning.
The "morning dance" was her third rule in a list of eight life lessons she shared that day:
“The third thing we work on at home in the mornings is that we turn on the music really, really loud before we leave the house, and the rule is you have to dance a little bit before you step out in the world because it changes the way you walk. It changes the way you walk out in the world. So do that.”
The other practical, humorous advice she shared alongside that rule included:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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