Quote for the Day by Sandra Bullock on Karma: ‘You get what you give…’

“I'm a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it's bad or good. The rule is you have to dance a little bit in the morning before you leave the house because it changes the way you walk out in the world.” — Sandra Bullock
LiveMint's quote for the day by Hollywood star Sandra Bullock operates on two distinct levels: a philosophical principle about accountability (karma) and a practical, psychological trick for self-regulation (the morning dance).
While it sounds lighthearted on the surface, it tackles a profound psychological concept: how our internal state dictates our external reality.
The second half of the quote introduces a powerful concept known in cognitive science as somatic priming or embodied cognition—the idea that our physical movements directly influence our mental state and emotional resilience.
In our current social and digital climate, this advice has transitioned from simple, feel-good Hollywood wisdom into a highly practical survival toolkit for modern life.
This quote from Sandra Bullock actually comes from a surprise high school commencement speech she delivered in May 2014 in New Orleans.
She made an unannounced appearance at the graduation ceremony for the Warren Easton Charter High School, the oldest public high school in the city, which she had heavily supported and helped rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.
Instead of giving a traditional, formal academic address, she told the graduates that she wanted to share the exact same life advice she had been giving her son, Louis, before he left the house each morning.
The "morning dance" was her third rule in a list of eight life lessons she shared that day:
“The third thing we work on at home in the mornings is that we turn on the music really, really loud before we leave the house, and the rule is you have to dance a little bit before you step out in the world because it changes the way you walk. It changes the way you walk out in the world. So do that.”
The other practical, humorous advice she shared alongside that rule included: