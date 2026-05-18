Quote for the day by Prince William: ‘It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help…’

“It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help. We need to normalize the conversation about mental health and treat it with the same respect as physical health.” — Prince William
LiveMint's quote for the day by British Royal Prince William is a call to dismantle the historical shame and secrecy associated with emotional and psychological struggles.
At its core, it rests on three foundational pillars:
The relevance of this quote has only grown in recent years, serving as a guiding principle for both personal well-being and systemic change:
While this specific phrasing is frequently circulated as a single, unified quote by Prince William in daily publications and quote-of-the-day roundups, it is actually a composite of his most defining statements made throughout his mental health advocacy work.
The quote strings together exact phrases he has delivered across several key public appearances, most notably tied to the Heads Together campaign, which he launched in 2016 alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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