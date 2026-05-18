Quote for the day by Prince William: ‘It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help…’

“It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help. We need to normalize the conversation about mental health and treat it with the same respect as physical health.” — Prince William
LiveMint's quote for the day by British Royal Prince William is a call to dismantle the historical shame and secrecy associated with emotional and psychological struggles.
At its core, it rests on three foundational pillars:
The relevance of this quote has only grown in recent years, serving as a guiding principle for both personal well-being and systemic change:
While this specific phrasing is frequently circulated as a single, unified quote by Prince William in daily publications and quote-of-the-day roundups, it is actually a composite of his most defining statements made throughout his mental health advocacy work.
The quote strings together exact phrases he has delivered across several key public appearances, most notably tied to the Heads Together campaign, which he launched in 2016 alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry: