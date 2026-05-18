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Quote for the day by Prince William: ‘It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help…’

Prince William's quote is a call to dismantle the historical shame and secrecy associated with emotional and psychological struggles

Arshdeep Kaur
Published18 May 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (AFP)
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It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help. We need to normalize the conversation about mental health and treat it with the same respect as physical health.” — Prince William

LiveMint's quote for the day by British Royal Prince William is a call to dismantle the historical shame and secrecy associated with emotional and psychological struggles.

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What does the quote mean?

At its core, it rests on three foundational pillars:

  • Validating vulnerability: The phrase "It is okay not to be okay" actively pushes back against the expectation of perpetual resilience. It acknowledges that experiencing emotional pain, grief, or psychological distress is a normal part of the human condition, not a personal failure.
  • Reframing help-seeking: "It is absolutely fine to ask for help" attempts to rewrite the narrative that handling things silently is a sign of strength. Instead, it positions asking for support—whether from a friend, family member, or medical professional—as an act of courage and self-awareness.
  • Equivalency of health: The final sentence is a direct challenge to healthcare systems and societal norms. It argues that just as no one would be judged for seeking a doctor for a broken arm or a persistent cough, no one should be judged for seeking therapy or medication for depression, anxiety, or trauma.

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How is it relevant today?

The relevance of this quote has only grown in recent years, serving as a guiding principle for both personal well-being and systemic change:

  • Combatting modern pressures: In a hyper-connected, fast-paced world, individuals face rising rates of burnout, information fatigue, and anxiety. This quote acts as a mental circuit breaker, reminding people that they do not have to maintain a flawless facade when the pressures of modern life become overwhelming.
  • Shifting institutional policies: On a systemic level, treating mental health with the “same respect as physical health” is highly relevant to the modern workplace and education sectors. It drives the push for institutional changes, such as providing adequate insurance coverage for therapy, implementing mental health first-aid training, and offering mental health days alongside traditional sick leave.
  • Fostering safe communities: On a personal level, the quote provides a framework for how we treat others. It encourages a culture where people can check in on their friends and colleagues honestly, creating environments where emotional distress can be discussed without fear of judgment or professional repercussions.

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When and where was this said?

While this specific phrasing is frequently circulated as a single, unified quote by Prince William in daily publications and quote-of-the-day roundups, it is actually a composite of his most defining statements made throughout his mental health advocacy work.

The quote strings together exact phrases he has delivered across several key public appearances, most notably tied to the Heads Together campaign, which he launched in 2016 alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry:

  • We need to normalize the conversation about mental health” & “treat it with the same respect as physical health”: Prince William famously delivered these remarks in August 2017 during the British Channel 4 documentary Wasting Away: The Truth About Anorexia.

    Speaking with former news anchor Mark Austin about Princess Diana's struggles with bulimia and the Austin family's experience with eating disorders, the Prince emphasised the critical need for parity between mental and physical healthcare. He later echoed these exact sentiments at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2019.
  • It is okay not to be okay. It is absolutely fine to ask for help”: This has been the foundational mantra of Prince William’s advocacy. He used these phrases heavily during his 2019 BBC documentary A Royal Team Talk, where he met with prominent soccer players to discuss men's mental health, toxic masculinity, and the importance of opening up about emotional struggles.

More quotes by Prince William

  • “I don't lie awake waiting or hoping to be King, because it sadly means my family has moved on, and I don't want that. I just want to be the best person I can be.”
  • “The thing with me is I look on the bright side of everything. There's no point being pessimistic or worried about too many things because, frankly, life's too short and, you know, it's at the moment about having fun in the right places and enjoying myself as much as I can.”
  • “I want George to grow up in a real, living environment. I don't want him growing up in an isolated world. I want him to have the same sort of experiences that I had, and I want him to understand that we have to look after what we have.”
  • "The shock is the biggest thing, and I still feel it 20 years later about my mother. People say shock can't last that long, but it does. It never leaves you. You just learn to deal with it."

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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