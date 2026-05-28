Quote for the day by Charles Dickens: ‘No one is useless in this world who…’

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” — Charles Dickens
LiveMint's quote for the day by Charles Dickens serves as a timeless reminder of where true human worth lies. At its core, the statement strips away societal metrics of success—wealth, status, professional title, or physical strength—and replaces them with the only measure that consistently impacts the human experience: kindness and service.
Charles Dickens suggests that "usefulness" is not a measure of productivity or economic output, but rather a measure of impact.
In our hyper-connected yet often fragmented digital age, this sentiment is more vital than ever:
Charles Dickens’ insight remains a powerful moral anchor. It invites us to pause and ask ourselves not just "What did I achieve today?" but "Whose day was made slightly easier because I was in it?" By adopting this mindset, we realise that we are all, in our own way, indispensable to one another.
This famous quote appeared in Charles Dickens' final completed novel, "Our Mutual Friend," which was published in serial form between 1864 and 1865.
Charles John Huffam Dickens (1812–1870) was an English writer, journalist, and social reformer who is widely regarded as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era.
He created some of the most enduring characters in literature, such as Ebenezer Scrooge (A Christmas Carol), Oliver Twist, and Miss Havisham (Great Expectations). His works have remained in constant print for over 150 years and have been translated into over 150 languages.
Dickens was much more than just a novelist; he used his platform as a celebrity author to shine a light on the harsh realities of 19th-century London. He wrote extensively about the systemic failures of the education, legal, and prison systems.
His deep empathy for the poor and marginalised was rooted in his own difficult childhood. At age 12, after his father was imprisoned for debt, Dickens was forced to work in a rat-infested factory, an experience that profoundly shaped his social conscience and his commitment to highlighting the plight of the vulnerable.