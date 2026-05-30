Quote for the day by Vinesh Phogat: ‘I can’t predict what the future holds for me…but I will continue to fight…’

“I can’t predict what the future holds for me and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing.” — Vinesh Phogat

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LiveMint's quote for the day by Vinesh Phogat, the former world championships medallist, is a declaration of resilience over outcome as she competes at Asian Games trials.

Also Read | WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in 53 kg category at Asian Games trials

What does the quote mean? At its core, this quote marks a transition from a goal-oriented to a values-oriented mindset.

Release of control : By acknowledging she cannot predict the future, Vinesh is admitting that even after extreme effort, life can present obstacles that are entirely out of one's control (like the 100-gram technical disqualification).

: By acknowledging she cannot predict the future, Vinesh is admitting that even after extreme effort, life can present obstacles that are entirely out of one's control (like the 100-gram technical disqualification). Shift to purpose : She differentiates between "wrestling" (the sport) and "fighting" (the principle). She suggests that while her professional career in wrestling might be subject to external factors, her internal moral compass—her willingness to stand up for her beliefs—is something no one can take away from her.

: She differentiates between "wrestling" (the sport) and "fighting" (the principle). She suggests that while her professional career in wrestling might be subject to external factors, her internal moral compass—her willingness to stand up for her beliefs—is something no one can take away from her. Integrity as the North Star: When she speaks of fighting for "the right thing," she frames her life not just as a quest for medals but as a commitment to fairness and justice, a commitment she has advocated throughout her career, particularly during the wrestlers' protests in India.

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How is it applicable today This sentiment remains highly relevant, both in Vinesh’s own life and as a broader philosophy for anyone facing professional uncertainty:

Living with Uncertainty : We are currently in May 2026, nearly two years after the Paris Olympics. For an elite athlete, this timeframe is often characterised by the "what’s next" question. Her words are a masterclass in handling the ambiguity of a post-peak career. She provides a blueprint for maintaining self-worth when the primary vehicle of your identity (the sport) is no longer a given.

: We are currently in May 2026, nearly two years after the Paris Olympics. For an elite athlete, this timeframe is often characterised by the "what’s next" question. Her words are a masterclass in handling the ambiguity of a post-peak career. She provides a blueprint for maintaining self-worth when the primary vehicle of your identity (the sport) is no longer a given. Advocacy Beyond the Field : Since the 2024 events, Vinesh has transitioned into a role that involves broader public advocacy and community building. Her quote is applicable to anyone who finds that their professional "arena" has changed, proving that you don't have to stop "fighting" just because the original goal (the medal or the promotion) was denied.

: Since the 2024 events, Vinesh has transitioned into a role that involves broader public advocacy and community building. Her quote is applicable to anyone who finds that their professional "arena" has changed, proving that you don't have to stop "fighting" just because the original goal (the medal or the promotion) was denied. Mental Toughness in Daily Life: For anyone facing a setback in their own career or personal life—especially those balancing high-pressure professional roles or challenging personal goals—this quote serves as a reminder that integrity is a sustainable fuel. It encourages individuals to shift their energy from mourning a specific loss to investing in their core values, which provides a more stable sense of purpose. In short, the quote teaches that failure is a condition of the event, but resilience is a condition of the person.

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Also Read | SC allows Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games trials but…

When did she say this? Vinesh Phogat made that statement in an emotional social media post on 16 August 2024. It was part of a reflection on her heart-wrenching disqualification from the women’s 50kg final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she had been disqualified for being 100 grams overweight.

She had just received the news that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had dismissed her appeal for a joint silver medal, which officially ended her Olympic campaign without a podium finish.

In the post, she reflected on how the experience had left her feeling that her goals were "unfinished" and that "things might never be the same again." She noted that, under different circumstances, she could have seen herself competing until 2032, but given the circumstances, she was uncertain about her path.

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Despite the pain of the setback and the uncertainty regarding her wrestling career, she wanted to emphasise that her "fight" and "wrestling spirit" remained intact.

Vinesh Phogat to compete in 53 kg category at Asian Games trials Vinesh Phogat was allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials on Saturday, hours after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier decision to restrict her to the 50kg division.

“I am here for at least two years,” Vinesh told the media while preparing.

The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

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The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discrimination by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

The issue had already generated considerable controversy after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.

The winner of the trials will earn the right to represent India at the Asian Games later this year.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.