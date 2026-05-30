Quote for the day by Vinesh Phogat: ‘I can’t predict what the future holds for me…but I will continue to fight…’

“I can’t predict what the future holds for me and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing.” — Vinesh Phogat
LiveMint's quote for the day by Vinesh Phogat, the former world championships medallist, is a declaration of resilience over outcome as she competes at Asian Games trials.
At its core, this quote marks a transition from a goal-oriented to a values-oriented mindset.
This sentiment remains highly relevant, both in Vinesh’s own life and as a broader philosophy for anyone facing professional uncertainty:
In short, the quote teaches that failure is a condition of the event, but resilience is a condition of the person.
Vinesh Phogat made that statement in an emotional social media post on 16 August 2024. It was part of a reflection on her heart-wrenching disqualification from the women’s 50kg final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she had been disqualified for being 100 grams overweight.
She had just received the news that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had dismissed her appeal for a joint silver medal, which officially ended her Olympic campaign without a podium finish.
In the post, she reflected on how the experience had left her feeling that her goals were "unfinished" and that "things might never be the same again." She noted that, under different circumstances, she could have seen herself competing until 2032, but given the circumstances, she was uncertain about her path.
Despite the pain of the setback and the uncertainty regarding her wrestling career, she wanted to emphasise that her "fight" and "wrestling spirit" remained intact.
Vinesh Phogat was allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials on Saturday, hours after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier decision to restrict her to the 50kg division.
“I am here for at least two years,” Vinesh told the media while preparing.
The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.
The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discrimination by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.
The issue had already generated considerable controversy after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.
The winner of the trials will earn the right to represent India at the Asian Games later this year.