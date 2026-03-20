Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill economic skies and briefly rain gold’

Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway founder-chairman Warren Buffett has offered a wealth of investment advice over the years. Known for his long-term approach to stocks, sticking to fundamentals, and taking calculated but thoughtful risks, the so-called ‘Oracle of Omaha's’ wisdom often makes the rounds online.

In the investment circles, Buffett and his long-time business partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, are known for their no-nonsense approach to doing business and relatively frugal lifestyles when compared to their immense wealth.

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Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett “Charlie and I have no magic plan to add earnings except to dream big and to be prepared mentally and financially to act fast when opportunities present themselves. Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons. And that we will do.”

What does Warren Buffett's quote mean? The above quote is from Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 2016. Under the section titled “What we hope to accomplish”, the billionaire noted that he and Munger have no “magic plan” but rather depend on preparedness to act when the opportunity presents itself.

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Its an oft repeated mantra from Buffett and Munger — always be prepared. In his 2008 op-ed for the New York Times (NYT) too, the ace investor noted that market downturns make otherwise expensive stocks more reachable and reasonably priced.

He has often stated that if you are confident of a company's fundamentals, market crashes provide you with a window of opportunity to make quick decisions — provided you are prepared.

Giving an example of this from the 2008 financial crisis, Buffett told the Wall Street Journal that the now-defunct Lehman Brothers reached out for a lifeline and he asked them for their financials. He narrated how they reached out in March 2008, ahead of the September bankruptcy that shook the global financial markets.

Buffett said he printed the 200-page annual report, read it cover to cover and passed on the company because the numbers didn’t add up. Later, while Lehman filed for bankruptcy, Buffett invested $5 billion into Goldman Sachs, on his terms: Preferred shares paying a 10% annual dividend, plus warrants to buy $5 billion more in Goldman stock at $115 per share. Berkshire went on to make billions on the deal.

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Who is Warren Buffet — the ‘Oracle of Omaha’? Buffett and Munger were the architects who over nearly 60 years transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

Notably, in January this year, Buffett handed over the reins and CEO position to successor Greg Abel. But his “bull run” with Berkshire has been legendary — gaining more than 55,00,000% returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ for his uncanny prediction on stocks, Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking companies (Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, etc.) that exploded and now account for 70% of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio. He termed this as “one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.

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Buffett's net worth is estimated at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.