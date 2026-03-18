Quote of the Day by US President Donald Trump: ‘Plan a takeoff; don’t just sit on the runway…’

“Get going. Move forward. Aim high. Plan a takeoff; don’t just sit on the runway and hope someone will come along and push the airplane. It simply won’t happen. Change your attitude and gain some altitude. Believe me, you’ll love it up here.”

This line by US President Donald Trump reads like a pep talk. However, it carries a sharper undertone. It is not just about ambition. It is about impatience with passivity.

Trump has always framed success as motion, not reflection. He hasn’t waited for consensus. He believes in movement. The metaphor of the runway is telling. Waiting is equated with failure. Action becomes the only currency that counts.

The quote does not pretend to be nuanced. It is blunt, almost aggressive. It dismisses hesitation and questions the instinct to wait for help.

In that sense, it mirrors the persona Donald Trump has built in business and politics. He is decisive, forceful and often indifferent to caution.

Born in New York in 1946, Trump built his identity around real estate, branding and deal-making before entering politics.

His rise to the presidency in 2016 followed a similar script: Move fast. Dominate the narrative. Leave little room for doubt. Whether one agrees with him or not, the pattern is consistent.

What it means At its core, the quote argues that inertia is the biggest enemy, not a lack of talent or resources. People often wait for permission or perfect conditions. Donald Trump rejects that outright. He suggests momentum itself creates opportunity.

Yet, there is a tension here. Movement without direction can be chaos. The quote assumes that action will naturally lead upward. That is not always true. Plenty of people move fast and crash harder. The missing piece is judgment.

Where it comes from Trump’s worldview was shaped in high-stakes business environments, where delays cost money while deals reward speed. Hesitation can mean losing leverage. That mindset seeps into this quote.

It also reflects a broader American self-help tradition. The idea is that success is self-driven. Waiting is viewed as weakness. Trump simply strips it down to its most confrontational form.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Identify the one thing you have been waiting to start. Ask yourself honestly what you are waiting for.

Takeaway 2: Planning is not the same as stalling. Plan the takeoff, but then actually take off.

Takeaway 3: Altitude is earned in motion, not in preparation. At some point, the runway ends.

The hardest part of any journey is rarely the middle. It is the moment just before you start, when doing nothing still feels like a safe option. It is not.

Related readings The Art of the Deal by Donald Trump and Tony Schwartz

This is the book that built the Trump brand. Read it for the mindset, and read it critically for the gaps.

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

It's a Stanford psychologist's research on why believing your abilities can grow is the foundation of all achievement.

The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

This is a sharp, honest look at the internal resistance that keeps creative people — and really anyone — stuck on the runway.

Atomic Habits by James Clear