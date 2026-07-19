Quote of the Day by Lionel Messi on retirement: ‘I have fun like a child in the street…’

"I have fun like a child in the street. When the day comes when I'm not enjoying it, I will leave football." - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi did not say this to be charming. He said it because it is the truest thing he knows about himself. It is the one condition he has always placed on his own continuation.

He has not anchored it to trophies, contracts, or records. He has anchored it to joy, the simplest and most uncorruptible measure there is. And today, on the eve of a World Cup final against Spain, that line carries more weight than it ever has before.

What It Means The quote draws its power from its central image. Messi does not describe himself as a professional or an athlete. He describes himself as a child in the street. He is pointing directly at the original relationship with football. It’s the one that exists before coaches, before tactics, before scouts, before pressure, before the entire apparatus of professional sport arrives and begins to reshape why you play.

Most elite athletes lose that original relationship somewhere along the way. The sport becomes a job, then an obligation, then a burden carried by someone too invested to put it down. Messi says that the day his relationship with football becomes a burden is the day he stops. The child in the street plays because the playing itself is the point. There is no audience, no contract, and no reward beyond the joy of what the ball makes possible.

The quote is also a statement about what drives genuine excellence at the highest level. Messi has not sustained his level across more than two decades through discipline alone. Discipline gets you to training on time. It does not produce the improvisation, the instinct, or the spontaneous genius that has defined his career.

Those qualities come from somewhere else entirely. They come from the place where the child still lives. It’s the place that finds the game genuinely and unreservedly fun. When that place goes dark, Messi says, everything else goes with it.

There is something else in the quote that is easy to miss on first reading. It is not a passive observation. It is a commitment. He is not simply saying that he will leave when football stops being fun. He says he will recognise that moment honestly and act on it without delay. That requires a specific kind of self-knowledge and courage that very few athletes at the top of any sport have ever demonstrated with such clarity.

Where It Comes From Lionel Andres Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. He was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at age ten. FC Barcelona agreed to fund his treatment on the condition that his family relocate to Spain. They relocated, and what followed became the most decorated individual career in the history of football.

Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League titles, and ten La Liga titles. He won the Copa América with Argentina in 2021. And then, on December 18, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar, the one trophy that had always been missing finally arrived.

Argentina beat France in a final that most who watched it consider the greatest in the tournament's history. Messi scored twice and was named Player of the Tournament. He was thirty-five years old.

He joined Inter Miami in 2023, a decision widely interpreted as the beginning of a graceful exit from the highest stage. And then the 2026 World Cup arrived. Messi showed the world once more that the child in the street had not gone anywhere. Argentina navigated through the tournament with their captain producing moments that defied both logic and age. Tonight, in the final, he faces Spain. He is 39 years old.

The speculation is everywhere today. Is this the last time? Is this the final image: Messi on a World Cup final stage, one more time, with everything at stake? Nobody knows for certain, and perhaps Messi himself has not yet decided.

But the quote suggests he already knows one thing with complete clarity. He will know when it is time. And when that moment arrives, he will act on it honestly.

How to Apply It Today Takeaway 1: Reconnect with your original reason for doing what you do. Every career begins somewhere, like a child playing in the street. There was a version of your work that you pursued simply because it was absorbing and alive. If you can locate it, you have something genuinely worth protecting. If you cannot find it at all, that absence is the signal Messi is describing.

Takeaway 2: Treat joy as a serious diagnostic tool rather than a professional luxury. In most professional cultures, enjoyment is treated as a bonus. It’s something that would be nice to have but is not fundamental to the quality of the work itself. Messi's quote inverts that assumption entirely. Joy is not the reward for doing the work well. It is the condition under which the work can be done at its best level. When the joy drains completely and permanently, the quality of the output follows it downward.

Takeaway 3: Define your exit condition before you actually need it. Messi identified his condition long before the moment of its application arrived. That advance preparation matters enormously. People who have not defined their exit condition in advance tend to stay past the point where leaving would have been clean, dignified, and true to who they are.

Related Readings I Am Zlatan by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic's memoir is a portrait of a footballer driven by entirely different forces than Messi: ego, defiance, and fury at the world's refusal to recognise his greatness. Reading it alongside Messi's quote clarifies exactly how singular and unusual Messi's relationship with the game has always been.

The Miracle of Castel di Sangro by Joe McGinniss

McGinniss's account of a season with a minor Italian football club captures the pure and unmediated love of football that exists far below the level of fame and money. It is the world that Messi's child in the street actually inhabits, and it remains the emotional core of the sport.

Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Csikszentmihalyi's landmark work describes the psychological state of complete absorption in an activity pursued entirely for its own sake. What Messi calls playing like a child in the street, Csikszentmihalyi identifies as the state of flow.

Messi by Guillem Balague