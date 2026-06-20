Quote of the Day by Dua Lipa: ‘Success, to me, is just doing things that.…’

"Success, to me, is just doing things that I'm really proud of." – Dua Lipa

There is a quiet rebellion in this sentence. It does not mention money. It does not mention fame. It does not mention chart positions, award shelves, or streaming numbers. It names only one standard. Pride.

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In a world that measures success loudly and publicly, Dua Lipa chose a different measure. She turned the definition inward. That choice deserves serious attention.

Meaning of the Quote The quote does three things at once. It personalises success, simplifies it, and protects it.

By beginning with "to me," Lipa makes no claim on anyone else's definition. She is not prescribing a universal formula. She is describing a personal one. That precision matters. It shows self-awareness. It shows that she has thought carefully about what the word means for her life.

The word "just" is doing heavy lifting here. It strips the idea of all its clutter. Success is not a complex equation. It is not a scorecard maintained by critics or industry insiders. It is a feeling you carry inside. Either you are proud of what you made, or you are not.

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The word "doing" keeps everything grounded in action. Success is not a destination you arrive at once. It is a standard you apply to every decision you make.

And "proud" is the most interesting word of all. Pride is not an ego trap here. It is a moral and creative compass. You feel proud when you have been honest. When you have worked hard. When you have not compromised what matters most to you. Pride, in this context, is accountability to yourself.

About Dua Lipa Dua Lipa is a British singer of Kosovo origin, a songwriter and model. Her father, Dukagjin Lipa, is a well-known musician in his native country of Kosovo. Dua has credited him for igniting her love for music.

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She started posting covers online and developed a fierce determination about what she wanted. She concluded that no one else could create her future for her. She had to go out and get it herself.

She signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records and released her debut album in 2017. She won Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording in 2018.

But none of that is what this quote is about. The quote predates the accolades. It was a principle before it became a track record. That is precisely what makes it credible.

Lipa has said she never really wanted to base success on charts and chart positioning. For her, it is about the shows and seeing them grow. The quote under discussion is the deeper version of that same belief. It is the root from which all her other statements about ambition and pride grow.

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What It Means The quote makes a case for internal authority. Most people surrender the definition of success to outside forces without realising it. They chase targets set by others. They measure themselves by comparisons. They wait for external confirmation before they allow themselves to feel successful.

Lipa refuses that arrangement. She retains the authority herself. Only she can assess whether she is proud of what she has done. That is not arrogance. It is clarity.

There is also something protective in this definition. Fame is unpredictable. Charts fluctuate. Public opinion shifts constantly. If you build your sense of success on those foundations, you are building on sand. But pride in honest work is stable. You cannot take it away from someone by changing the algorithm.

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The quote also implies courage. To do only what you are genuinely proud of, you must be willing to say no. No to compromises that feel wrong. No to safe choices that guarantee numbers but sacrifice meaning. That kind of refusal takes resolve.

How to Apply It Today First: Audit your own definition of success. Write it down honestly. Then ask whether it was chosen by you or handed to you by someone else. If it came from outside, examine whether it actually fits your values.

Second: Before you begin any significant project, ask what a version you would be proud of looks like. Hold that image as your standard. Not what the audience will applaud. What you can stand behind fully.

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Third: Learn to distinguish between pride and ego. Ego wants praise. Pride wants integrity. Pride survives failure. Ego cannot. Build your internal standard around the version that survives.

Fourth: Stop waiting for external confirmation before claiming your success. If you worked with full effort and full honesty, that counts. The receipt does not have to come from outside.

Why It Still Matters Today We live in an age of visible metrics. Likes, views, followers, rankings and revenue are all instantly measurable. That visibility is seductive. It offers a constant readout of where you stand. But it also quietly colonises your definition of what matters.

Lipa's quote is a corrective. It says that the number on the screen is not the point. The feeling in your chest when you look at what you created is the point. Did you do something worthy of your own respect? That is the only question worth answering consistently.

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This philosophy applies beyond the arts. It applies to parenting, to business, to friendship, to any domain where quality of effort can be separated from quantity of reward. You can do remarkable work and receive little recognition. You can also receive enormous recognition for work that cost you nothing and meant nothing.

Only one of those scenarios produces lasting fulfilment. Lipa understood this early. That understanding shaped everything that followed.

Related Readings Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

It’s a meditation on creative living driven by curiosity and pride rather than external approval.

The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

It’s a direct account of what it takes to do work you can genuinely stand behind.

Educated by Tara Westover

This is a memoir about building a self-defined life against enormous pressure to accept someone else's standards.

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Creativity, Inc. by Ed Catmull

It’s a study in how organisations protect creative pride against commercial compromise.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.