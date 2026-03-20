Quote of the Day by Michael Jordan: ‘Some people want it to happen, some wish it would…’

"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen."

This line by Michael Jordan is three sentences compressed into one. It is also a quiet indictment. Most people, Jordan suggests, live in the first two categories. Very few ever reach the third.

Jordan did not say this from a podium or a press conference. He said it the way he played, without unnecessary decoration. The simplicity is the point. Anyone can want. Anyone can wish. Making it happen is where the crowd thins out.

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The quote is not motivational in the usual sense. It does not cheer you on. It sorts people. And, it does so without apology.

Born in Brooklyn in 1963 and raised in North Carolina, Michael Jordan became the most competitive athlete of his generation not through talent alone. He achieved it through an almost pathological refusal to stay in the wanting or wishing category.

What it means The three-part structure is deliberate. Wanting is passive desire. Wishing is slightly more emotional, but it still can’t help things work. Making it happen is the only active verb in the sentence, and Jordan reserves it for the rare few.

The quote does not explain how to move from one category to the next. That is not an oversight. Jordan's worldview has little patience for instruction. He assumes you already know what needs to be done. The only question is whether you will do it.

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It pointed to those who are structurally prevented from making things happen, by circumstance, by inequality, by systems that were not built for them. The quote, like most athletic philosophy, sidesteps that tension.

It assumes a level playing field that does not always exist. That is worth holding alongside the inspiration.

Where it comes from Michael Jordan's NBA career was built on one of the most documented work ethics in sports history. He was cut from his high school varsity team. He used that rejection as fuel for decades.

His near-mythological status in popular culture were built on repetition and obsession. He had an almost uncomfortable need to win.

This quote reflects all of that. It is not theory. It is the distilled logic of someone who spent his entire life in the third category, watching others settle for the first two.

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How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Be honest about which category you currently live in. Wanting and wishing can feel productive. They are not.

Takeaway 2: The shift from wishing to making does not require a grand gesture. It requires one concrete action, taken now, not later.

Takeaway 3: The people who make things happen are not always more talented. They are simply more unwilling to stay comfortable.

Wanting feels safe. Wishing feels hopeful. Making it happen feels uncertain, which is exactly why most people never get there.

Related readings Driven from Within by Michael Jordan and Mark Vancil

Here, Jordan says in his own words what he thinks about discipline, failure and the inner mechanics of sustained greatness.

Relentless by Tim Grover

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Written by Jordan's personal trainer, this is a brutal and honest look at what separates the driven from everyone else.

Grit by Angela Duckworth

It’s a psychologist's case for why perseverance and passion outlast raw talent over time.

Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins

This is a former Navy SEAL's account of pushing past every mental limit imaginable. It’s an uncomfortable but necessary reading for anyone stuck in the wishing stage.