Quote of the Day by AI entrepreneur Andrew Ng: ‘The future is here; are you…?’

In a world buzzing with artificial intelligence, one name stands out: Andrew Ng. He is not just a researcher. Rather, he is an educator, an entrepreneur and a strong advocate for making AI accessible to everyone.

Who is Andrew Ng? Andrew Ng is a British-born American computer scientist and entrepreneur. He is one of the biggest names in artificial intelligence.

He co-founded Coursera, the online learning platform that has brought quality education to millions. He also co-founded and led Google Brain, a deep learning project that made major advances in AI.

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Ng later served as Chief Scientist at Baidu, leading their AI division. Today, he is the founder and CEO of Landing AI and DeepLearning.AI, continuing his mission to make AI education available to all.

Main Quote Today's Quote of the Day is from Andrew Ng. With this statement, he encourages us to look beyond the hype and focus on what truly matters.

"AI is the new electricity. Just as electricity transformed almost everything 100 years ago, today I actually have a hard time thinking of an industry that I don't think AI will transform in the next several years."

What this quote means This is not just a catchy phrase. It is a deep comparison. When electricity first became widespread, it did not just power lights. It changed factories, transportation, communication, and daily life in ways nobody had imagined.

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Andrew Ng believes AI will have the same kind of sweeping impact. He is saying AI is not just for tech companies. It is a fundamental technology that will reshape every industry, from healthcare and agriculture to finance and manufacturing.

Why it matters This quote makes AI feel understandable and relevant to everyone. It tells us that ignoring AI today is like ignoring electricity a century ago. It is a call to action, urging individuals and businesses to understand and adapt before they are left behind.

Another perspective Andrew Ng also believes in learning by doing.

"Many people are interested in AI, but they don't know how to get started. My advice is to just start building things."

If AI is the new electricity, we all need to learn how to use it. Ng is not just saying AI is important; he is pointing us toward a clear first step.

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Do not just read about it. Build something small. Experiment. That hands-on approach is what turns curiosity into real understanding.

How to apply this in your life Educate yourself. Start with the basics. Online courses on Coursera or DeepLearning.AI are a good place to begin. Understand what AI is and what it is not.

Look for opportunities. Think about your own work or daily tasks. Where could AI save time? Where could it give better results?

Start small, build something. Do not wait until you are an expert. Try a simple AI tool. Build a small project. Even a basic chatbot or image classifier can teach you a lot.

Keep learning. AI moves fast. Stay curious. Read articles, watch videos, and follow people who know the field well.

Think AI-first. When facing a new problem, ask yourself: how could AI make this better? That one habit can change how you approach everything. Final thought Andrew Ng's message is simple: AI is not a passing trend. It is a fundamental shift in how the world works. His words are a reminder to be an active part of this change, not just a spectator.

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"The AI revolution is not just for computer scientists. It's for everyone."

AI will touch every person and every job. People from all backgrounds — not just tech professionals — need to learn, adapt, and help shape what comes next.

References Ng, A. (Various interviews and lectures). "AI is the new electricity."

Ng, A. (Various interviews and lectures). "Many people are interested in AI, but they don't know how to get started. My advice is to just start building things."

Ng, A. (Various interviews and lectures). "The AI revolution is not just for computer scientists. It's for everyone."