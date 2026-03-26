Quote of the Day by rapper Tupac Shakur on how politicians choose their priorities: ‘They have money for war but…’

"They have money for war but can't feed the poor."

Tupac Shakur makes a direct accusation through this quote. It is deliberately impossible to argue with. Tupac identified one of the most enduring contradictions of modern governance and dared anyone in power to explain it.

Shakur said this as a young Black man from Compton and Harlem. He grew up watching his community go without while the country spent billions on weapons, conflicts and military operations overseas. The anger behind the line is real. But what makes it stick across decades is that it is not just anger. It is logic.

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What it means The quote exposes a priority problem. Governments across the world routinely find enormous sums of money when they decide a war is necessary. Defence budgets are approved overnight. Military contracts are signed without hesitation. Emergency war funds are unlocked in hours.

But, ask the same government to fund food programmes, housing for the homeless or healthcare for the poorest citizens. Suddenly, money becomes scarce. Committees are formed. Studies are commissioned, and budgets are cut.

Tupac is not making an economic argument. He is making a moral one. He says that what a society spends money on reveals what it actually values.

And, if the answer is consistently war over hunger, weapons over welfare, and conflict over care, that tells you everything you need to know about whose lives are considered worth protecting.

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Where it comes from Tupac Amaru Shakur was born in 1971 to a Black Panther activist mother. He grew up in poverty. He watched his family and friends navigate a system that seemed designed to keep them poor and then punish them for it.

His music was never just entertainment. It was testimony. Songs like Dear Mama, Changes and Keep Ya Head Up became the voice for the communities that mainstream politics had largely written off. He used his fame as a megaphone for people who had no access to one.

This quote comes from Keep Ya Head Up (1993). It is one of the earliest and most powerful examples of Tupac using his platform to speak directly to the poor and the forgotten.

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The song is a tribute to Black women and a sharp indictment of a society that glorifies violence while ignoring poverty. It remains one of the most emotionally-resonant tracks in his entire catalogue.

Another perspective Tupac also said: "I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world. But, I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world."

This companion thought reframes the quote. He was not naive enough to believe one rap song would redirect government budgets.

But, he understood that naming a problem clearly was itself an act of power. The quote plants a seed. It makes people think about something they might have accepted as normal.

And, once you start questioning why a government can always find money to blow things up but never enough to feed its people, that question tends not to go away.

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How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Pay attention to budgets. A government's budget is not a financial document; it is a values document. It shows, in numbers, what those in power believe is worth spending on.

Takeaway 2: The next time you are told something is impossible to fund, ask what else is being funded instead. The money rarely disappears. It simply goes somewhere else.

Takeaway 3: Tupac's quote is a reminder that outrage without direction is noise. The goal is to turn the question into action, mostly at the ballot box.

The line was written in the 1990s. It applies today in almost every country worldwide. That is either deeply depressing or a call to action. Tupac would have preferred the latter.

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Related readings The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X and Alex Haley

This is the story of a man who, like Tupac, grew up in poverty and transformed his own experience into a political awakening.

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

It’s a landmark examination of how mass incarceration in America functions as a racial and economic control system.

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

This is a Pulitzer Prize-winning sociologist's argument that American poverty is not accidental but is actively maintained by policy choices.

Changes: Tupac and His Music: Various critical essays

Several academic and journalistic collections explore the political depth of Tupac's catalogue, separating the myth from the message.