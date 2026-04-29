Quote of the Day by Mark Twain on procrastination: ‘Do not put off until tomorrow what can be…’

"Do not put off until tomorrow what can be put off till day-after-tomorrow just as well."

Mark Twain took a piece of received wisdom that everybody already knew. Then he turned it completely inside out. The original saying, “Do not put off until tomorrow what you can do today,” is one of the most repeated lines in history. Twain looked at it and decided it needed an argument.

The result is funnier than it has any right to be. It is also more honest than most people are comfortable admitting.

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What it means On the surface, the quote is a joke about procrastination. Twain is not just admitting he procrastinates. He is building a philosophical case for it. If something can wait until tomorrow, and tomorrow it can wait one more day. Perhaps the urgency was never real to begin with.

A serious idea lies beneath the comedy. Not everything that feels urgent actually is. People spend enormous energy rushing toward tasks that do not need to be rushed. Twain is asking a simple question. If it can wait, why are you pretending it cannot?

He is also, of course, poking fun at himself. Twain was a legendary procrastinator. He knew exactly what he was describing. The quote comes from lived experience, not theory.

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Where it comes from Mark Twain was born Samuel Langhorne Clemens in 1835 in Missouri. He became one of the greatest American writers in history. His work includes The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. He was also one of the finest humourists the English language has ever produced.

Mark Twain used humour the way a surgeon uses a scalpel. He made people laugh first. Then he made them think. This quote follows that exact pattern. The laugh arrives immediately. The thought arrives a moment later.

He was known to miss deadlines throughout his career as a writer. He understood procrastination from the inside. That understanding is what makes the joke land so cleanly.

Another perspective Twain also said: "I have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened."

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This companion line deepens the original quote considerably. Much of what people rush to complete is driven by anxiety. They fear consequences that never actually materialise.

Twain's philosophy of procrastination is, in this light, partly a cure for unnecessary worry. If you wait long enough, the problem sometimes disappears entirely.

The two quotes together suggest a man who had made peace with his own rhythms. He was not lazy. He was selective. There is a difference.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Before acting urgently, ask whether the urgency is real. Many tasks feel pressing because of anxiety, not genuine deadlines. Distinguishing between the two is one of the most useful skills available to a busy person.

Takeaway 2: Not all procrastination is failure. Sometimes waiting reveals that a task was unnecessary. Sometimes it gives you more information to act better. Twain is not recommending paralysis. He is recommending discernment.

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Takeaway 3: Take yourself a little less seriously. Twain's quote is a reminder that life does not always reward the most frantically busy person in the room. Sometimes the person who waited got the same result with half the stress.

The original saying tells you to act now. Twain's version asks you to think first. Both have their place. The wisdom is in knowing which one applies today, or possibly the day after tomorrow.

Related readings The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain

Tom Sawyer is perhaps literature's greatest fictional procrastinator. The book is a joyful study of a boy who avoids everything he should do. He somehow ends up exactly where he needs to be.

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

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A Nobel Prize-winning psychologist examines why humans make decisions the way they do. The chapter on urgency bias is essential reading for anyone who has ever rushed unnecessarily.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Adams famously said he loved deadlines because of the whooshing sound they made as they flew by. The book itself is a masterclass in using absurdist humour to say something genuinely true about human behaviour.

Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman

A deeply honest book about time management that argues against the obsession with productivity. Burkeman's central point is the serious version of Twain's joke.