Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: ‘Elegance is innate; individual...eternal…’

Only a few global stages demand as much visual perfection as the Cannes Film Festival, and for over two decades now, one name has remained synonymous with red carpet royalty: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Queen of Bollywood.

Every year, the world watches to see how she will reinvent global glamour. Her legendary philosophy beautifully captures this presence:

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“Elegance is innate...individual...eternal...it stands the test of time!” — Aishwarya Rai

At the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, Aishwarya proved these words are a living reality rather than a passing sentiment. Amid viral internet trends, brand strategy shifts, and intense media scrutiny, her presence stood as a masterclass in style.

What does it mean? To truly appreciate Aishwarya’s style philosophy, we have to break down the three distinct pillars of her definition:

"Elegance is innate..." It cannot be purchased, rented, or manufactured by a team of stylists. Innate elegance is a quiet confidence, a grace in how one moves, and a rooted sense of self that shines through any outfit.

"...individual..." True elegance rejects copycat styling. It is intensely personal, shaped by an individual's unique heritage, body shape, and personal evolution.

"...eternal... it stands the test of time!" Trends fade rapidly, but timeless style endures. An elegant image remains just as powerful decades later as it did the moment it was captured.

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Aishwarya Rai's return to Cannes The lead-up to the festival saw intense social media speculation. When early promotional campaigns omitted her image, internet trends like #WhereIsAishwarya began to surge. But when she finally stepped onto the French Riviera, the chatter instantly shifted from speculation to awe.

Aishwarya delivered two distinct fashion moments that perfectly illustrated her philosophy:

Sculpted Abyss – Amit Aggarwal Couture : For her grand return, she wore a custom sapphire-blue mermaid gown titled Luminara, designed by Amit Aggarwal. The architectural masterpiece featured hand-sewn "Crystal Vein" embroidery that required over 1,500 hours of craftsmanship.



With structured, wing-like shoulder accents and a dramatic, flowing cape, the gown captured light with every movement. While other attendees gravitated toward fleeting seasonal trends, Aishwarya leaned into dramatic, structural art.

– : For her grand return, she wore a custom sapphire-blue mermaid gown titled Luminara, designed by Amit Aggarwal. The architectural masterpiece featured hand-sewn "Crystal Vein" embroidery that required over 1,500 hours of craftsmanship. With structured, wing-like shoulder accents and a dramatic, flowing cape, the gown captured light with every movement. While other attendees gravitated toward fleeting seasonal trends, Aishwarya leaned into dramatic, structural art. Romantic Evolution — Sophie Couture: Her second appearance at the Lights On Women’s Worth gala brought a softer, romantic energy. She wore a blush pink satin-silk crepe gown featuring intricate Swarovski-crystal florals in rose gold and deep mauve.



Swapping massive volume for a sharper, body-hugging silhouette paired with a sheer chiffon cape, she showcased an effortless willingness to evolve her style while maintaining her signature poise.

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Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns Cannes in blue couture gown. Internet reacts

How is her advice relevant today? In an era dominated by hyper-fast fashion cycles and viral micro-trends, Aishwarya’s approach offers a vital blueprint for building a personal brand. Her perspective matters today for three key reasons:

Rejecting the "algorithm" of fashion : Social media algorithms push creators and celebrities toward a unified, homogenous look. True elegance requires stepping away from the digital noise. Aishwarya’s custom choices demonstrate that the most memorable statements happen when you prioritise personal storytelling over passing internet trends.

: Social media algorithms push creators and celebrities toward a unified, homogenous look. True elegance requires stepping away from the digital noise. Aishwarya’s custom choices demonstrate that the most memorable statements happen when you prioritise personal storytelling over passing internet trends. Grace under scrutiny : In today's digital landscape, every red carpet appearance faces immediate, intense critique. True elegance means carrying yourself with absolute composure regardless of public commentary. Stepping onto the world stage with a warm smile and her signature namaste, Aishwarya reminds us that confidence is the ultimate accessory.

: In today's digital landscape, every red carpet appearance faces immediate, intense critique. True elegance means carrying yourself with absolute composure regardless of public commentary. Stepping onto the world stage with a warm smile and her signature namaste, Aishwarya reminds us that confidence is the ultimate accessory. Sustainability through timelessness: As conversations around sustainable fashion grow more urgent, investing in a personal style that stands the test of time is a powerful choice. When style is individual and eternal, it eliminates the need to constantly chase the next fast-fashion wave.

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When did she say this? Aishwarya Rai spoke about this philosophy over the years as part of her long-standing relationship with the luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines, whose brand tagline is “Elegance is an attitude.”

While variations of this sentiment have become permanent fixtures on her fan-run pages and quote boards, she explicitly articulated the core of it on two major occasions:

In December 2012, during an interview with The Hindu, Aishwarya was asked about her decades-long association with the brand. She explained that their core message resonated deeply with her own personal definition of style.

“When the company first approached me... what worked for me was their tagline 'elegance is an attitude'. I feel elegance is innate and an extension of your personality,” she said.

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Then, in December 2014, during a media address at a flagship store launch, she expanded on this definition when reporters asked her what elegance meant to her: “I believe elegance is innate. I think that's what speaks volumes about the personality of the individual.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.