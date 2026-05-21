Quote of the day: American abolitionist Frederick Douglass on perseverance- ‘You are not judged by the height…’

American abolitionist, writer, orator, and social reformer Frederick Douglass was one of the most influential voices against slavery in the 19th century. He often spoke from a place of deep personal struggle and extraordinary perseverance. His words continue to inspire generations.

Quote of the day by Frederick Douglass "You are not judged by the height you have risen, but from the depth you have climbed." This simple yet inspirational quote by Douglass serves as a reminder that true achievement is not measured just by visible success, titles, wealth, or recognition. Instead, it is often defined by the obstacles and challenges a person has had to overcome to accomplish their goals and get where they are.

Meaning of the quote Douglass' words remind us that every person's journey is different, and so are their struggles, which are often hidden behind success stories. The struggles and challenges a person faces while accomplishing their goals are what make those achievements more meaningful.

The quote highlights the importance of empathy. It reminds us not to judge people too quickly based on where they are currently in their lives. For instance, someone who has made little progress after facing massive hardships may have achieved far more internally than someone who reached greater heights with fewer barriers. It is worth noting that growth must not always be measured by the distance travelled, but by the difficulty of the climb.

In simple terms, Douglass' words underscore the importance of perseverance. They tell us that setbacks do not define a person; the willingness to continue despite them does. Whether someone is rebuilding after failure, overcoming personal struggles, or quietly working toward a better future, every difficult step forward matters.

It also reminds us that if we truly want to understand a person, we should focus on what they have been through rather than where they currently are. Doing so offers a deeper perspective on their character, resilience, and determination to keep moving forward despite setbacks.

Why does the quote resonate? Douglass’ words feel especially relevant today. In an age where social media often showcases only the polished version of success, many people find themselves caught in a constant race of comparison. People tend to judge outcomes without understanding the struggles, failures, and sacrifices behind them. For instance, influencers are often perceived as “lucky” because their work may appear effortless online. However, what many fail to see are the years of consistency, hard work, rejection, and persistence that helped them build their platforms and gain recognition. The quote reminds us not to compare our journeys with others or dismiss the struggles that people silently overcome in order to succeed.

Who is Frederick Douglass? Born in February 1818 in Talbot County, Maryland, Douglass was an African-American abolitionist, orator, newspaper publisher, and author who is famous for his first autobiography, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave. He became the first Black US marshal and was the most photographed American man of the 19th century.

He was born enslaved as Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey on Holme Hill Farm. Like many other enslaved children, he was separated from his mother, Harriet Bailey, when he was very young. He spent his formative years with his maternal grandmother, Betsey Bailey, who had the responsibility of raising young enslaved children.