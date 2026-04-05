Holocaust victim Anne Frank believed that parents can guide and advise their children, but ultimately, individuals are responsible for shaping their own character.

Quote of the day: Anne Frank's words of wisdom on one's character: “Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands.”

According to German-born Jewish diarist who documented her life in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands, parents can provide guidance, but it is up to each person to ultimately define their own character.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany Born in 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, Anne Frank was over four years old when her family moved to Amsterdam. The shift in residence happened after Germany elected Nazi Party's Adolf Hitler to govern the country.

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1929. In 1934, when she was four and a half, Frank and her family moved to Amsterdam after Adolf Hitler of the Nazi Party was elected to govern Germany. The situation in Netherlands worsened by 1940s as her family was trapped in Amsterdam due to Germany's occupation.

In 1941, Anne Frank lost her German citizenship and could never became a Dutch citizen despite spending most of her life in the Netherlands and being a de facto Dutch national. In the wake of increasing persecution of the Jewish population, her family went into hiding in 1942 until being finally discovered by the Gestapo, on 4 August 1944. It is believed that Anne Frank died in March 1945 while at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Her book titled, 'The Diary of a Young Girl' was published after her death by her father, Otto Frank, who was the only Holocaust survivor in the family. Translated in more than 70 languages, it was originally published under the Dutch title “Het Achterhuis. Dagboekbrieven 14 Juni 1942 – 1 Augustus 1944.”