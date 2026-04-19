Quote of the Day by George Jean Nathan: ‘Bad officials are elected by good citizens who…’

“Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” – George Jean Nathan
LiveMint's quote of the day by George Jean Nathan, a titan of American cultural criticism, is a classic indictment of political apathy. It suggests that the quality of a government is a direct reflection of the participation, or lack thereof, of its most reasonable and ethical constituents.
As West Bengal and Tamil Nadu head for Assembly elections in a few days, this quote serves as a reminder that the easiest way for “bad” leadership to thrive is for “good” people to do nothing — Democracy is a “use it or lose it” system.
The votes polled in Puducherry, Assam and Kerala Assembly elections will be counted on May 4, along with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The counting of votes polled in bypolls will also be counted on May 4.
At its core, George Jean Nathan's quote highlights a mathematical and moral paradox in any working democracy:
In today's global political landscape, this quote feels more like a warning than a mere observation. Here is why it remains critically relevant today:
We live in an era of 24/7 news cycles and intense polarisation. Many citizens feel "exhausted" by politics and choose to "opt out" for their mental health. Nathan’s quote reminds us that while the fatigue is real, the consequences of withdrawing are even more taxing—resulting in leadership that may ignore the needs of the exhausted majority.
In recent years, many major global elections and referendums have been decided by razor-thin margins—sometimes less than 1%. In these scenarios, the "good citizens" who stayed home were quite literally the deciding factor.
The quote emphasises that there is no such thing as "not voting"; there is only "letting someone else decide for you."
Algorithms and social media often amplify extreme voices. Moderate, centrist, or nuanced perspectives are frequently drowned out. If these "good citizens" feel their voice doesn't matter and skip the polls, they allow candidates who cater only to the "loudest" and often most radical fringes to take power.
With the rise of misinformation and AI-generated content, it is harder than ever to discern "good" from "bad." However, Nathan’s quote suggests that the effort to discern and vote is a civic duty.
If citizens stop trying to hold officials accountable at the ballot box, the standard for what constitutes a "good official" continues to drop.
The quote is an aphorism that appeared as part of George Jean Nathan's broader social commentary. This specific line is often cited as coming from his editorial work or his 1920s-era columns, where he analysed the "American mind."
He was famously cynical about democracy and often claimed to be "indifferent" to politics. However, this quote reveals his belief that if a system is failing, the fault lies not just with the "bad" leaders, but with the "good" people who have surrendered their agency.
George Jean Nathan (1882–1958) was a titan of American cultural criticism. While he is primarily remembered as the most influential drama critic of the early 20th century, he was also a prolific editor and a sharp-witted social commentator.
He is most famous for his close professional association with H.L. Mencken. Together, they edited The Smart Set and co-founded The American Mercury, two of the most influential literary magazines of the 1920s.
Nathan believed that the role of a critic was not to be a cheerleader but to be a "destructive" force—to tear down mediocre, "hokum" plays so that truly great art, like that of Eugene O'Neill, whom he championed, could thrive.
He was known for his acerbic wit, his sophisticated lifestyle in New York City, and his refusal to be a "joiner." In fact, the waspish theatre critic character Addison DeWitt in the classic film All About Eve was largely based on him.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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