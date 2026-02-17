Quote of the Day by Abraham Lincoln on President's Day: ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand’

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” — Abraham Lincoln

On President's Day, Ray Dalio has shared a quote by the 16th president of the United States Abraham Lincoln amid spruts of political unrest in the United States, including . Lincoln's quote highlights the importance of national integrity and the significance of standing together to make a nation undivided.

What does the quote mean? “A house divided against itself cannot stand” essentially signifies that a country, organisation or group cannot stand firm if it is deeply affected by internal conflict.

When it talks about a “house divided”, it can mean any group whether it is an organisation, nation or a smaller unit.

When the house is divided against itself, the quote says that it cannot stand. It means that internal conflicts can cause cracks within a nation or a group and ultimately lead to its fall.

In the broader context, this quote applies to any group that is being crippled with conflicts and disagreements from within.

Lincoln famously used the quote in his 1858 Springfield speech when there was a growing division in the country over slavery and warned that it could not permanently retain a position -that is half-slave or half-free.

Today, the quote holds significance in the political context of the US amid ICE killings in Minnesota and the Trump administration's growing set of rules regarding immigrants.

The quote also assumes significance in today's America as Donald Trump loses his trustworthiness before the mid-term elections in November. His falling rating signifies dissatisfaction among US citizens regarding his style of administration, which has been marked by tighter immigration policies and sweeping tariffs among others.

Who was Abraham Lincoln? Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States. Born in a log cabin in Kentucky on February 12, 1809, to parents who could neither read nor write, he was the first one in his family to go to school and completed his education with borrowed books.

In his initial days, Lincoln worked as a flatboat navigator, storekeeper, soldier, surveyor, and postmaster. He was elected to the local government in Springfield, Illinois, at the age of 25.

In 1861, he was elected as the President when the US was going through a roght time.

Lincoln led the United States through the American Civil War, defeating the Confederate States and playing a major role in the abolition of slavery.

What is President's Day? Ray Dalio shared this quote by Abraham Lincoln on President's Day. It is celebrated on the third Monday of every February to honour the Presidents of the United States, especially Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. It is observed as a federal holiday in the US.

US President Donald Trump has also extended his greetings on the day in a post on Truth Social, saying, “Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure. Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard - ENJOY YOUR DAY!”

Ray Dalio shared two more quotes that he credited to Abraham Lincoln on the day.

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves”.

This famous quote also echoes Lincoln's previous quote, which sends a message for internal unity within the US.

The other quote says — “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.”