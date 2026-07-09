Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘The struggle of today is not altogether for today…’

“The struggle of today is not altogether for today—it is for a vast future also.”
This powerful quote by Abraham Lincoln comes from his Annual Message to Congress, delivered on December 1, 1862. It reminds people that the difficulties they face today are not only about the present but also about building a better future. The message encourages patience, courage and a sense of responsibility towards future generations.
The quote suggests that real and lasting change takes time. The challenges people face in their education, careers, communities or personal lives may seem difficult now, but they can create opportunities and progress in the years ahead. Today's efforts often become the foundation for tomorrow's success.
Lincoln's words also encourage people to look beyond immediate rewards. Acts of honesty, determination and perseverance may not bring instant results, but they can strengthen families, communities and even nations over time.
At its heart, the quote is about responsibility. It reminds every generation that it has a role in creating a better world for those who follow. The decisions people make today can shape the opportunities, freedoms and values enjoyed by future generations.
Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865) was an American lawyer, statesman, and the 16th President of the United States. He was born on 12 February 1809 in Hodgenville, Kentucky, USA. His father was Thomas Lincoln, a farmer and carpenter, and his mother was Nancy Hanks Lincoln.
Lincoln received very little formal education, largely teaching himself through reading and independent study. He became a successful lawyer before entering politics. In 1842, he married Mary Todd Lincoln. The couple had four children: Robert Todd Lincoln, Edward Baker Lincoln, William Wallace Lincoln, and Thomas Lincoln III.
Lincoln is best known for leading the United States through the Civil War, preserving the Union, and issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, which helped end slavery. His most famous works and speeches include the Gettysburg Address and the Second Inaugural Address. He remains one of the most respected leaders in American history.