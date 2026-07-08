Quote of the Day by Abraham Maslow: 'You will either step forward into growth or...'

Today, we delve into a philosophical quote by American psychologist Abraham Maslow. He said, "You will either step forward into growth or you will step back into safety."

Meaning of the Quote The quote captures one of the central ideas of Maslow's psychology: human beings are constantly faced with a choice between embracing growth and staying within their comfort zone.

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Maslow believed that people have an innate drive to grow, learn, and reach their full potential — a concept he called self-actualisation.

However, pursuing growth often involves uncertainty, failure, criticism, or discomfort. Because of this, many people retreat to what feels familiar and secure instead of taking risks.

The "step forward into growth" could mean: Learning a new skill despite the fear of being a beginner.

Speaking up for what you believe in.

Pursuing a dream instead of settling for convenience.

Choosing change over stagnation.

The "step back into safety" represents: Avoiding challenges because they feel uncomfortable.

Staying in a secure but unfulfilling job.

Remaining silent to avoid conflict.

Letting fear dictate your decisions.

Is 'safety' bad? Maslow does not argue that safety is inherently bad. Safety is a basic human need. Rather, he warns that continually choosing safety at the expense of growth prevents people from realising their potential.

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This quote reflects a central idea in Maslow's theory of human motivation. Once our basic needs for survival and security are met, we naturally seek higher goals such as achievement, purpose, creativity, and self-actualisation. Yet every opportunity to grow comes with uncertainty.

Growth and comfort rarely coexist.

Every meaningful achievement — whether changing careers, starting a business, speaking up for one's beliefs, or learning a new skill — requires moving beyond what feels safe.

Maslow suggests that our lives are shaped not by a single major decision but by countless small choices. Each day, we either move a little closer to our potential or retreat into the familiar.

Who was Abraham Maslow? Maslow was an American psychologist and philosopher who was one of the driving forces and founders of humanistic psychology (Cherry, 2023) which came about in response to the theories predominant in the mid-20th century – behaviourism and psychoanalysis – both of which were based on the assumption that people are compelled by forces outside of their control, according to the School of Philosophy and Economic Science.

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Abraham Maslow was born in 1908 and died in 1970. His parents were Jewish migrants who fled from persecution from what is now known as Ukraine and settled in Brooklyn, U.S. (Boeree, 2007), as per the website.

He was persecuted by anti-Semitic gangs, which lead him to envision an idealistic world which he hoped could be created by good education and economic justice (Hoffman, 2008).

Maslow taught at Brooklyn College and then Brandeis University until a year before his death (Kaplan/Corbis, 2016). He died of a heart attack in 1970 (Cherry, 2023).

He is best known for his Hierarchy of Needs which is a pictorial representation of five stages of growth – levels 1-4 being deficiency needs and the top level representing growth needs (McLeod, updated 2023).

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