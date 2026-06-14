Quote of the day by Airbnb's Brian Chesky on embracing personal freedom: ‘If you want to be autonomous, start your own company.”

What does this quote mean? Brian Chesky’s quote highlights the idea that entrepreneurship offers a unique level of independence and control over one’s career and decisions. Chesky noted that by building a business individuals can shape their own vision, create their own opportunities and take responsibility for their success or failure.

More about Brian Chesky CEO and Cofounder of AirBnB, Brian Chesky boasts a real time net worth of $9.3 billion. He ranks 376th in the world today in the list of richest people across the globe, according to Forbes. Brian Chesky, a former bodybuilder, owns nearly 14% of the home rental company. Son of two social workers, Brian Chesky completed his schooling from Rhode Island School of Design. Before starting AirBnB, he worked as industrial designer in Los Angeles and earned $40,000 a year.

Some more Brian Chesky's inspirational quotes “Belonging has always been a fundamental driver of humankind.”

“Culture is a thousand things, a thousand times. It's living the core values when you hire; when you write an email; when you are working on a project; when you are walking in the hall.”

“Never assume you can't do something. Push yourself to redefine the boundaries.”

“When you are in someone's home, in their bed, you see the world from their eyes. You understand 'the other' is not so other.”