Quote of the day by Alain de Botton: ‘We should not feel embarrassed by our difficulties’

Alain de Botton’s quote, “We should not feel embarrassed by our difficulties,” reminds readers that struggle is not shameful. The fuller line is widely cited as: “We should not feel embarrassed by our difficulties, only by our failure to grow anything beautiful from them.” It is attributed to his book The Consolations of Philosophy, especially the section on difficulty. For modern readers, the quote is a powerful lesson on resilience, self-respect and transforming pain into wisdom.

Quote of the day “We should not feel embarrassed by our difficulties, only by our failure to grow anything beautiful from them.”

— Alain de Botton

Goodreads also lists the quote under The Consolations of Philosophy, though it notes that quotes on its platform are community-added and not independently verified by Goodreads.

Quote of the day today and why it matters Alain de Botton’s quote matters because it challenges the shame people often attach to struggle. Many people feel embarrassed by failure, heartbreak, anxiety, career setbacks, family problems or emotional confusion. They assume difficulty means something is wrong with them.

De Botton’s line offers a wiser view: difficulty is not the disgrace. The real loss is when we go through difficulty and learn nothing, create nothing, soften nowhere and grow in no meaningful way.

This quote does not romanticise suffering. It simply says that pain can become useful if it teaches courage, humility, compassion or clarity.

Meaning behind the quote The quote means that human difficulty should not be treated as a personal defect. Everyone faces confusion, loss, disappointment and fear. These experiences are part of life, not evidence of failure.

The deeper message lies in the phrase “grow anything beautiful.” Beauty here does not mean something decorative. It means wisdom, kindness, maturity, art, patience, self-knowledge or a better way of living.

In simple terms, de Botton is saying: do not be ashamed of what hurts you; be concerned only if it leaves you unchanged.

Life lessons from Alain de Botton’s quote 1. Difficulty is not humiliation A difficult phase does not make a person weak or inferior. It only proves that they are human.

2. Struggle can become material for growth Pain can become insight. Failure can become discipline. Loneliness can become self-knowledge. Disappointment can become compassion.

3. Shame blocks learning When people feel embarrassed by their difficulties, they often hide them. But hiding pain can prevent healing. Accepting struggle makes growth possible.

4. Beauty can come from imperfect places Some of the most meaningful qualities in a person — patience, empathy, wisdom, emotional depth — are often born from difficult experiences.

5. The goal is transformation, not perfection The quote does not ask people to become flawless. It asks them to become more thoughtful, generous and alive because of what they have endured.

Who is Alain de Botton? Alain de Botton is a philosopher and author known for writing popular books that connect philosophy, literature, psychology and everyday life. King’s College London describes him as a philosopher and author whose bestsellers include Essays in Love, How Proust Can Change Your Life, Status Anxiety and The Architecture of Happiness.

He was born in Switzerland, moved to the UK for secondary school, studied History at Cambridge and completed an MPhil in Philosophy at King’s College London in 1992. His official website also lists The Consolations of Philosophy among his books.

Alain de Botton’s influence and legacy Alain de Botton’s influence lies in making philosophy accessible to ordinary life. Rather than treating philosophy as distant theory, his work applies it to love, work, travel, anxiety, status, architecture and emotional growth.

King’s College London notes that his writing is characterised by an emphasis on finding practical applications for how people live now. He also founded The School of Life in 2008, an education project that applies lessons from psychology, philosophy and culture to everyday life.

That is why this quote feels so aligned with his broader work. It turns difficulty into a philosophical question: not “Why did this happen to me?” but “What can I grow from this?”

Why this quote still connects with modern readers This quote connects strongly today because people often feel pressure to appear sorted, successful and emotionally stable. Social media and workplace culture can make difficulty look like failure.

De Botton’s line gives readers permission to be unfinished. It reminds us that a person’s value is not destroyed by struggle. In fact, difficulty may become the place where character is built.

The quote also speaks to people going through private battles. It says: your struggle is not something to hide in shame. It may become the soil from which something wiser and more beautiful grows.

Relevance of the quote in relationships, workplaces and daily life In relationships, the quote reminds us not to be ashamed of emotional wounds. Honest conversations about difficulty can deepen trust and understanding.

In workplaces, it teaches that failure should not only be punished or hidden. A healthy culture allows people to learn from setbacks and build better judgment.

In daily life, the quote can become a simple practice: when something painful happens, ask, What can this teach me? What can I build from this? How can I become more compassionate because of it?

Final thought Alain de Botton’s quote, “We should not feel embarrassed by our difficulties,” is a powerful reminder that struggle is not the opposite of dignity.

The real task is not to avoid difficulty forever. It is to let difficulty produce something meaningful — wisdom, courage, tenderness, creativity or a better understanding of life.