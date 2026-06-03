Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: ‘Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must…’

With this quote, Albert Einstein was pointing out a fundamental truth about human nature: safety and balance don’t come from stopping or hiding; they come from continuous, active engagement with life.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated3 Jun 2026, 08:22 PM IST
A hologram of German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein is seen 94 years after his opening speech in 1930 at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, during IFA's 100th anniversary
A hologram of German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein is seen 94 years after his opening speech in 1930 at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, during IFA's 100th anniversary(AFP)

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein

At its core, LiveMint's quote of the day by Albert Einstein is a lesson in momentum. When you stand still on a bicycle, gravity takes over, and you topple. But when you push forward, the forward momentum creates stability.

Einstein was pointing out a fundamental truth about human nature: safety and balance don’t come from stopping or hiding; they come from continuous, active engagement with life.

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What does the quote mean?

The analogy works on a few distinct levels:

  • Action cures anxiety: Einstein wrote this to his son Eduard, who was struggling with severe depression. He was gently telling him that sitting frozen in your thoughts makes the weight of life feel heavier. Taking even small, incremental steps forward generates the psychological "force" needed to stay upright.
  • Dynamic balance vs Static balance: We often think of balance as a perfectly still, peaceful state. A bicycle teaches us the opposite. Balance is dynamic—it requires constant, micro-adjustments, pedalling, and negotiating the bumps in the road.
  • Accepting fiction: To move forward on a bike, you have to push against resistance. Einstein’s quote implies that a meaningful life isn't free of friction; rather, navigating that friction is precisely what keeps you steady.

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How is it relevant today

While written in 1930, the advice has arguably become more urgent nearly a century later:

  • Combating “analysis paralysis”: In our current data-saturated world, it is incredibly easy to overthink, over-analyse, and get stuck in a loop of planning without executing. The quote is a reminder that clarity rarely comes from thinking; it comes from doing.
  • Navigating rapid change: The modern professional and social landscape shifts at a dizzying pace. Trying to cling to old skills, old routines, or static comfort zones is like hitting the brakes on a moving bike. Adaptability—the willingness to keep pedalling into unfamiliar territory—is the only way to survive.
  • Resilience post-failure: Falling off the bike is a given. The quote reframes failure not as a permanent state, but as a temporary loss of momentum. The remedy to a setback isn't to sit on the pavement analysing the fall forever—it's to get back on and start pedalling again to regain your footing.

When did Albert Einstein say this?

Albert Einstein wrote this in a letter to his son, Eduard, on 5 February 1930. At the time, Eduard was struggling deeply with his mental health, and Einstein sent the analogy as a piece of fatherly advice.

The original text was written in German, and the exact phrasing has been translated a couple of different ways. According to the Einstein Archives, the original sentiment translates closest to:

“It is the same with people as it is with riding a bicycle. They can keep their balance only as long as they keep moving.”

Over the decades, popular culture smoothed the translation into the punchy, universally recognised version we hear today.

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Who was Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein, born in Ulm, Germany, in 1879, became one of the most influential scientists in modern history through his work on relativity, quantum theory, and the photoelectric effect.

After studying in Switzerland, he worked at the Swiss Patent Office, where he produced much of his early scientific work, including his landmark 1905 papers.

He later held major academic roles in Europe, moved to the United States in 1933, joined Princeton, and received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, especially his discovery of the photoelectric effect.

Other quotes with similar ideologies

  • “If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
  • “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” — Alan Watts
  • “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” — Dale Carnegie
  • “Iron rusts from disuse; stagnant water loses its purity... even so does inaction sap the vigour of the mind.” — Leonardo da Vinci

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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