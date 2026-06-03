Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: ‘Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must…’

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
At its core, LiveMint's quote of the day by Albert Einstein is a lesson in momentum. When you stand still on a bicycle, gravity takes over, and you topple. But when you push forward, the forward momentum creates stability.
Einstein was pointing out a fundamental truth about human nature: safety and balance don’t come from stopping or hiding; they come from continuous, active engagement with life.
The analogy works on a few distinct levels:
While written in 1930, the advice has arguably become more urgent nearly a century later:
Albert Einstein wrote this in a letter to his son, Eduard, on 5 February 1930. At the time, Eduard was struggling deeply with his mental health, and Einstein sent the analogy as a piece of fatherly advice.
The original text was written in German, and the exact phrasing has been translated a couple of different ways. According to the Einstein Archives, the original sentiment translates closest to:
“It is the same with people as it is with riding a bicycle. They can keep their balance only as long as they keep moving.”
Over the decades, popular culture smoothed the translation into the punchy, universally recognised version we hear today.
Albert Einstein, born in Ulm, Germany, in 1879, became one of the most influential scientists in modern history through his work on relativity, quantum theory, and the photoelectric effect.
After studying in Switzerland, he worked at the Swiss Patent Office, where he produced much of his early scientific work, including his landmark 1905 papers.
He later held major academic roles in Europe, moved to the United States in 1933, joined Princeton, and received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, especially his discovery of the photoelectric effect.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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