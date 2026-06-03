Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: ‘Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must…’

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
At its core, LiveMint's quote of the day by Albert Einstein is a lesson in momentum. When you stand still on a bicycle, gravity takes over, and you topple. But when you push forward, the forward momentum creates stability.
Einstein was pointing out a fundamental truth about human nature: safety and balance don’t come from stopping or hiding; they come from continuous, active engagement with life.
The analogy works on a few distinct levels:
While written in 1930, the advice has arguably become more urgent nearly a century later:
Albert Einstein wrote this in a letter to his son, Eduard, on 5 February 1930. At the time, Eduard was struggling deeply with his mental health, and Einstein sent the analogy as a piece of fatherly advice.
The original text was written in German, and the exact phrasing has been translated a couple of different ways. According to the Einstein Archives, the original sentiment translates closest to:
“It is the same with people as it is with riding a bicycle. They can keep their balance only as long as they keep moving.”
Over the decades, popular culture smoothed the translation into the punchy, universally recognised version we hear today.
Albert Einstein, born in Ulm, Germany, in 1879, became one of the most influential scientists in modern history through his work on relativity, quantum theory, and the photoelectric effect.
After studying in Switzerland, he worked at the Swiss Patent Office, where he produced much of his early scientific work, including his landmark 1905 papers.
He later held major academic roles in Europe, moved to the United States in 1933, joined Princeton, and received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, especially his discovery of the photoelectric effect.